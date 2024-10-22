Press Releases

10/22/2024

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz, Commissioner Russell-Tucker Announce Keysha Evans Is Connecticut’s 2025 Anne Marie Murphy Paraeducator of the Year

(TRUMBULL, CT) — Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz, Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker, and state and local officials made a surprise visit to Trumbull today to announce Keysha Evans has been named Connecticut’s 2025 Anne Marie Murphy Paraeducator of the Year.

Evans began her career as a substitute paraeducator in 2020. Shortly after, she moved to a full-time paraeducator position at Tashua Elementary School in Trumbull working with first- and fifth-grade students. Evans has since transitioned to Samuel Staples Elementary School in Easton, where she now works as a paraeducator assisting students in kindergarten through fifth grade with literacy.

Evans’s dedication to helping students succeed is evident to her colleagues, all of whom praise her ability to manage complex schedules, take detailed notes to ensure students stay on track, and modify assignments to encourage independence. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Evans launched Grace Learning Academy, an online tutoring program that provided support to students who had fallen behind in reading and math. Through virtual sessions, she worked with students from kindergarten to middle school, offering creative lessons and extra practice, often at little to no cost, to ensure that financial challenges did not prevent children from receiving help. This initiative further exemplified her deep commitment to education and her passion for helping students overcome obstacles to achieve success.

“Paraeducators play a crucial role in the lives of our students, offering unwavering support that is essential to their growth and success,” said Governor Ned Lamont. “Keysha Evans’s recognition as Connecticut’s 2025 Anne Marie Murphy Paraeducator of the Year is a well--earned honor. Her relentless dedication and significant contributions to the students of Trumbull and Easton serve as a true inspiration. Congratulations to Ms. Evans and to all paraeducators for their outstanding work in empowering and guiding students toward brighter futures.”

"Paraeducators are vital to our state’s school systems, and even more vital to the students they serve. I’m so proud to celebrate Keysha Evans, as she is really the ultimate example of what it means to be a passionate and committed paraeducator,” said Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz. “Throughout her career, Keysha has helped her students to achieve success, been there to celebrate achievements, and help to navigate their challenges. But maybe most importantly, Keysha has been there to be their advocate and identify the personalized support they need to thrive – in and out of the classroom. Congratulations on this incredibly well-deserved honor.”



Our paraeducators are an integral part of the education system working closely with teachers, school staff, families and other professionals to provide critical support to our students with unique and diverse needs,” said Commissioner Russell-Tucker. “Today, we recognize Keysha Evans, who has shown remarkable dedication to her students, empowering them to achieve their goals and fostering their love for learning. Keysha Evans’ compassion, integrity, and ability to inspire those around her embody the very best of what it means to be a paraeducator, and we are grateful for her contributions to our school communities.”

In March 2013, CSDE and the School Paraprofessional Advisory Council renamed the Connecticut Paraeducator of the Year Award to the Anne Marie Murphy Paraeducator of the Year Award in honor of Anne Marie Murphy, a special education paraeducator who lost her life during the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

The Anne Marie Murphy Paraeducator of the Year Program recognizes one paraeducator who has demonstrated exceptional skill and dedication in their role, thereby earning the respect and admiration of students, teachers, administrators, coworkers, and parents. Paraeducators assist certified teachers in the classroom and play an integral role in developing students’ academic, social, and emotional skills.

Keysha Evans will be recognized again at the Connecticut Teacher of the Year ceremony, along with the 2025 Connecticut Teacher of the Year and district Teachers of the Year.

