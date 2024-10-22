Ten foreign citizens to receive Order of the Polar Star

His Majesty The King has today decided on the recommendation of the Government Offices to present Royal Orders of Knighthood to ten foreign citizens.

“These distinctions are an expression of our immense gratitude for those individuals’ efforts in conjunction with Sweden joining NATO. I would also like to extend a special thanks to Finland’s former President Sauli Niinistö, who is an earlier recipient of the Order of the Seraphim. Sweden’s membership makes NATO stronger and Sweden more secure,” says Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

“The individuals who are now receiving the Swedish Orders made significant efforts in support of Sweden’s accession to NATO,” says Minister for Foreign Affairs Maria Malmer Stenergard.

The following individuals will be awarded the Royal Order of the Polar Star:

Former Prime Minister Sanna Marin

Commander Grand Cross

For extraordinary efforts for Swedish interests

Former Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto

Commander Grand Cross

For extraordinary efforts for Swedish interests

Former Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

Commander Grand Cross

For extraordinary efforts for Swedish interests

Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Commander Grand Cross

For extraordinary efforts for Swedish interests

National Security Adviser Jacob Sullivan

Commander Grand Cross

For extraordinary efforts for Swedish interests

Director General Petri Hakkarainen

Commander, First Class

For extraordinary efforts for Swedish interests

Former Director of the Private Office of the Secretary General Stian Jenssen

Commander, First Class

For extraordinary efforts for Swedish interests

Ambassador Julianne Smith

Commander, First Class

For extraordinary efforts for Swedish interests

Ambassador Jeffry Flake

Commander, First Class

For extraordinary efforts for Swedish interests

Former Senior Director Amanda Sloat

Commander, First Class

For extraordinary efforts for Swedish interests