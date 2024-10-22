Ten foreign citizens to receive Order of the Polar Star
SWEDEN, October 22
His Majesty The King has today decided on the recommendation of the Government Offices to present Royal Orders of Knighthood to ten foreign citizens.
“These distinctions are an expression of our immense gratitude for those individuals’ efforts in conjunction with Sweden joining NATO. I would also like to extend a special thanks to Finland’s former President Sauli Niinistö, who is an earlier recipient of the Order of the Seraphim. Sweden’s membership makes NATO stronger and Sweden more secure,” says Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.
“The individuals who are now receiving the Swedish Orders made significant efforts in support of Sweden’s accession to NATO,” says Minister for Foreign Affairs Maria Malmer Stenergard.
The following individuals will be awarded the Royal Order of the Polar Star:
Former Prime Minister Sanna Marin
Commander Grand Cross
For extraordinary efforts for Swedish interests
Former Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto
Commander Grand Cross
For extraordinary efforts for Swedish interests
Former Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg
Commander Grand Cross
For extraordinary efforts for Swedish interests
Secretary of State Antony Blinken
Commander Grand Cross
For extraordinary efforts for Swedish interests
National Security Adviser Jacob Sullivan
Commander Grand Cross
For extraordinary efforts for Swedish interests
Director General Petri Hakkarainen
Commander, First Class
For extraordinary efforts for Swedish interests
Former Director of the Private Office of the Secretary General Stian Jenssen
Commander, First Class
For extraordinary efforts for Swedish interests
Ambassador Julianne Smith
Commander, First Class
For extraordinary efforts for Swedish interests
Ambassador Jeffry Flake
Commander, First Class
For extraordinary efforts for Swedish interests
Former Senior Director Amanda Sloat
Commander, First Class
For extraordinary efforts for Swedish interests
