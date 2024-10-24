Tax Controversy Specialist Gary Howard Illustrates the 7 Deadly Sins

Howard, Kittle and Company CPAs

Navigating crazy as a forensic accountant has shown Gary Howard, CPA, that it is not if the capital vices will become a problem for individuals, it is when

LOS ALAMITOS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gary Howard, Founder of Howard, Kittle and Company CPAs , has invested over 40 years as a CPA, working with attorneys and clients nationwide. He has developed a niche in Litigation Support - both criminal and civil - for Federal Defense Lawyers specializing in White Collar Defense. Mr. Howard has been asked to verify, quantify, and organize information in order to testify and present to federal governmental agencies in order to reduce sentencing for various federal crimes. These include tax evasion, political corruption, money laundering, and banking violations.Mr. Howard’s extensive lessons learned were recently distilled into an article entitled, “7 Deadly Sins According to a Forensic Accountant,” as seen HERE . Mr. Howard’s expertise has played a pivotal role in the following cases among many others:• Tax fraud, US v. John W Rampello (2022): Federal jury trial involving an Orange County house flipper accused of filing false tax returns and aiding and assisting in the preparation of a false tax return. Gary Howard served as Mr. Rampello’s forensic accounting expert and gave expert testimony on the matter. *Case number: 8:21-cr-00065-DOC• Tax Evasion Trial, US v. Hardy (Reno, NV, 2017): This three-week jury trial involved a Reno, Nevada attorney who was accused of filing false tax returns, underreporting cash receipts, and obstructing the internal revenue laws. Gary Howard was a defense expert witness. *Case number: 03:16-cr-0006-MMD-VPC•Federal Bankruptcy Trial, Cuzco Development USA, LLC v. Yedang Entertainment USA, Inc. (Hawaii, 2017): Unsubstantiated claim for unpaid debts by various creditors. Gary Howard served as a forensic accountant and defense expert witness. *Case number: 16-00636• Tax fraud, US of America v. Albert Hee (2015): This case arose out of the Internal Revenue Service's investigation of defendant Albert Hee and his companies, Waimana Enterprises, Inc., Clearcom, Inc., and Sandwich Isles Communications, Inc. and his alleged use of these companies to pay more than $4 million in personal expenses. Hee was also charged with corrupt interference with the administration of Internal Revenue laws in violation of 26 U.S.C. § 7212(a) and with six counts of filing false tax returns in violation. Gary Howard served as Mr. Hee's forensic accounting expert and gave expert testimony on the matter. *Case number: CR No14-00826#6• $5 million Sly Stone royalties dispute (2015): After a 16-day trial in Los Angeles Superior Court, a jury concluded that defendant Even Street Productions underpaid Sly Stone $2.5 million in profits due under his employment agreement. The jury also found record producer Jerry Goldstein liable for $2.45 million in damages and found attorney Glenn Stone liable for $50,000. Sly Stone's real name is Sylvester Stewart; he is known for the famed "Sly and The Family Stone." Gary Howard's testimony involved determining the amount of unpaid royalties due and owing Mr. Stewart. The work involved reconstructing records from internal and third-party sources for a period of over 20 years. *Case number: BC430809“When you're faced with the daunting prospect of a tax audit by the IRS or the State of California (FTB, SBOE, or EDD), having the experience and expertise of Howard, Kittle and Company, CPAs on your team may be just the advantage that you need.” -Gary Howard, Founder and Managing Partner, Howard, Kittle and Company CPAs, LLPAbout Howard, Kittle and Company CPAs, LLP:Howard, Kittle and Company CPAs, LLP is one of the top accounting firms in Southern California, specializing in tax controversy, litigation support, tax compliance and planning, and accounting services. The highly respected team of professionals works with some of the most prominent attorneys in the field. Their extensive experience and expertise, providing litigation support, is recognized by the legal community as well as by our colleagues in the accounting profession. They can provide analysis, to establish economic damages, and can provide expert opinions and testimony. Howard, Kittle and Company can provide clientele with tax strategies, spanning a broad range of tax services for corporations, partnerships, and individuals. They strive to work collaboratively with their clients to develop creative solutions and strategies, designed to fit each unique situation. They are members of the California Society of Certified Public Accountants and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.