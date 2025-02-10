Casa Youth Shelter Rallies Support for Those Impacted by the Los Angeles Wildfires

Casa Youth Shelter Natalie Lobo, Dana Marmolejo, and Nathaniel Chang from the City of Los Alamitos, with Jennifer Ramirez and Lupita Gutierrez of Casa Youth Shelter, alongside two youth volunteers from the National Charity League – South Coast Chapter.

With the City of Los Alamitos, Casa Youth Shelter donated needed supplies to the Dream Center in Echo Park where they are distributing aid to those in need

LOS ALAMITOS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Serving those in crisis is at the core of Casa Youth Shelter ’s mission. Taking action to support those who have been impacted in neighboring LA County due to the unprecedented wildfires, Casa Youth Shelter ran a supply drive from January 12th – January 25th, to collect essentials for those impacted by the fires. The fundraising effort was led by Interim Executive Director Lupita Gutierrez, Development Manager Jennifer Ramirez and Kathleen Cyr People, Culture, and Compliance Manager at Casa Youth Shelter. Thanks to the generosity of the Casa Youth Shelter community and the City of Los Alamitos, much needed supplies, clothing and pantry staples were able to be delivered to the Dream Center’s Echo Park drive-through pick-up site, which is distributing aid to those in need daily.“We are so grateful for the kindness and support of our donors – you make a difference! Together, we stand united with our neighbors in this time of crisis.” -Lupita Gutierrez, Interim Executive Director, Casa Youth ShelterAbout Casa Youth Shelter:Founded in 1978 by Myldred E. Jones, Casa Youth Shelter serves and nurtures youth in crisis with shelter, counseling, and support services. The nonprofit focuses on empowering youth to move through their crisis with increased confidence, stability, and tools for continued growth. The organization’s vision is to create a community where all adolescents in crisis have a safe place to stay, in an environment that promotes personal growth and healthy relationships. Thanks to Myldred’s vision, today Casa Youth Shelter thrives as a safe haven for a growing population of at-risk teens. Since opening April 7th, 1978, Casa Youth Shelter has never been closed, and continues to offer all services free of charge to any youth and family in need. Her inspiration lives on in the shelter’s countless volunteers, donors, and friends. Casa Youth Shelter is located at 10911 Reagan St, Los Alamitos, CA 90720.

