Regal Court Reporting Expands Leadership Team Welcoming Industry Expert Andy Nation

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Growing their team with strategic intention, Regal Court Reporting is on the forefront of their industry, offering best-in-class service and support through their highly regarded team. Furthering their purpose-driven expansion plans for the firm, Regal Court Reporting recognized the opportunity to bolster their leadership team with the addition of Andy Nation, a longtime valued colleague, as their Director of Legal Technology. Uniting with Andy Nation was serendipitous as the systems and processes in place at the award-winning firm will allow for Andy use his tactical approach and refined skillset in a way that will elevate the firm’s results. Co-Founder Isaiah Leslie shared, “Andy’s contributions to our team will no doubt be significant. We’ve created a culture and work environment that will allow his skillset to be used in a whole new way. Being a 100% court reporter-owned firm allows us to be more agile and nimble than corporate entities tend to be – creating elevated opportunity in many ways.”Prior to joining Regal Court Reporting, Andy spent many years in both independent and corporately owned and operated firms. He began his career in 1987 and became a Certified Legal Video Specialist through the NCRA in 1990. Andy has successfully created in-house legal video divisions for multiple local and national court reporting agencies. He is a seasoned trial technology consultant, a “Hot-seat” trial presenter, and a national award-winning MCLE presenter and keynote speaker for the legal community. Additionally, Andy is also a longtime supporter of the Orange County Bar Association as well as the OC Bar Foundation. “Andy understands our vision and mission at Regal Court Reporting, and he embodies our core values. His refined approach and innovative ideas will be a great asset to our growing team as we look to the future,” Co-Founder Stephanie Leslie shared.“I am beyond excited to share my experience that spans over three decades in deposition, trial, and litigation support experience into Regal Court Reporting. Their close-knit culture and direct leadership collaboration fosters a sense of ownership and innovation that’s very hard to find in larger corporations." – Andy Nation, Director of Legal Technology, Regal Court Reporting, Inc.About Regal Court Reporting, Inc.Establishing the new standard of excellence in the court reporting industry, Regal Court Reporting was founded in 2007. The agency provides comprehensive court reporting and litigation support services from the point of discovery through to the end of trial. Nearly every level of support is available through Regal Court Reporting including court reporting (in depositions or trial), videography (including site inspections and independent medical exams), interpreting, realtime, remote depositions, online depository, online scheduling, and Trial Technology. Independently owned and operated, Regal Court Reporting has earned a reputation for their best-in-class services, support, client care, and unmatched attention to detail. Unlike corporately owned agencies, Regal Court Reporting is designed to offer a concierge level of service that the clients of today deserve. The firm is actively looking to acquire other independently owned agencies as they look to the future. Regal Court Reporting is located at 1551 N. Tustin Ave, Suite 750, Santa Ana, CA 92705.

