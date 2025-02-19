Investment News Names Letitia Berbaum to 2024 Hotlist of Influential Wealth Advisors

Blue Sands Wealth

Founder and wealth advisor Letitia Berbaum of Blue Sands Wealth made the coveted 2024 list of advisors named in Investment News’ Annual Hotlist feature

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Letitia Berbaum, founder and wealth advisor at Blue Sands Wealth , has been named to Investment News’ prestigious 2024 Hotlist, recognizing top advisors who are shaping the future of the financial industry. This rating was provided on December 17th, 2024 by Investment News. It covers the period of 2024. There was no compensation exchanged in consideration for this rating. Click HERE to learn more and access the award listing.Each year, Investment News highlights leading financial professionals whose expertise, leadership, and client impact are driving innovation in wealth management. For 2024, just 97 advisors nationwide were selected for this honor, reflecting their exceptional contributions to the industry. Berbaum’s selection for the 2024 Hotlist was driven by her industry thought leadership, including keynote addresses at Portfolio Summits and Family Office Club events. She also contributed to high-profile discussions as a panelist at the LA Times Inspirational Women Awards, showcasing her commitment to advancing financial literacy and strategic wealth management. According to Investment News, “The US is the fastest-growing booking center for Western wealth and continues to be an attractive destination for global wealth. Cross-border wealth inflows increased by 5.6 percent in 2023 and, by our estimates, should grow by about 6.9 percent a year through 2028.” Blue Sands Wealth is poised to support wealth generation for clientele through Letitia Berbaum’s vision and leadership here in 2025 and beyond.“This recognition from Investment News is an incredible honor, marking a pivotal moment in my journey as a wealth advisor. Blue Sands Wealth was founded to empower clients with forward-thinking financial strategies, and this award reaffirms our mission to help families build lasting legacies with confidence and intention." – Letitia “Tish” Berbaum, Founder of Blue Sands WealthAbout Blue Sands Wealth:Letitia 'Tish' Berbaum founded Blue Sands Wealth with a vision to deliver progressive, long-term wealth management solutions. Guided by a commitment to trust, transparency, and a value-first philosophy, Blue Sands Wealth empowers clients with personalized financial strategies designed to create sustainable wealth and financial confidence. By actively listening to each client’s needs, the firm creates strategies that align with their unique financial goals. Confidence and empathy drive the firm’s mission, helping clients manage and grow their wealth with intention. Blue Sands Wealth is located at 100 Spectrum Center Drive, Suite 900, Irvine, CA 92816, with office visits by appointment only.Disclosures:Advisory services offered by Investment Advisory Representatives of RFG Advisory, LLC ("RFG Advisory" or "RFG"), a registered investment advisor. Blue Sands Wealth and RFG Advisory are unaffiliated entities.Learn More: www.BlueSandsWealth.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.