Award-Winning Aeroponic Cultivator Aeriz Adds Four New Strains to Catalog of World-Class Genetics

Aeriz's has secured numerous awards for their flower, being recognized at events like the Errl Cup, 710 Awards, and the Cannabis Cup.

Following 10 wins at the Fall 2024 Errl Cup, the company has announced the addition of four new strains to its diverse catalog.

We are super proud of this new strain lineup and know our customers will love the unique smells, flavors, and effects each strain provides” — Ryan Thomas, Marketing Director at Aeriz

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nationally recognized aeroponic cannabis cultivator, Aeriz , today announced the addition of four new strains to its diverse catalog of world-class genetics. Their large strain lineup now includes Romulan, Cash Cow, Papaya Syrup, and White Widow.The new strains are all grown aeroponically in Aeriz’s closed-loop system to minimize waste and water usage. Romulan is an indica cross between North American Indica and White Rhino. Cash Cow is a hybrid cross of Big Bazooka and Lost Tribe. Papaya Syrup is a hybrid cross between Papaya and Gshrs. White Widow is a hybrid cross between Brazilian Sativa Landrace and South Indian Indica.Romulan is described as boasting piney, slightly peppery flavors with relaxing, cerebral effects. Cash Cow has hints of citrus paired with gassy, woodsy aromas and cerebral, creative effects. Consumers can expect creamy, sour fruit aromas alongside hints of spice, along with clear headed, sharp effects, with the Papaya Syrup strain. White Widow produces floral and citrus aromas paired with euphoric, relaxing, and sedative effects.“We are super proud of this new strain lineup and know our customers will love the unique smells, flavors, and effects each strain provides,” said Ryan Thomas, marketing director at Aeriz. “The Aeriz team has worked hard to make these new strains a reality and we can’t wait to share them with our cannabis community.”The new strains join over 30 total strains in the Aeriz catalog. Early in 2024, Aeriz announced their top-eight strains based on customer feedback, sales, and industry trends. Their selections included GMO, Jenny Kush, 8” Bagel, Jealousy, Peanut Butter Mintz, Wedding Cake, Mac 1, and Jet Fuel OG.Earlier this month, the company took home 10 awards, including four first-place wins at the Fall 2024 Errl Cup in Mesa, Arizona.For more information about Aeriz, visit www.aeriz.###About Aeriz:Founded in 2015, Aeriz, is a multi-state cannabis operator based in Chicago, Illinois. As the largest cannabis cultivator in Illinois and the largest aeroponic cultivator in the world, the company utilizes reusable clay beads instead of soil and recycles nutrients and water through a closed-loop system. Beyond its flagship brand Aeriz, the company has a large brand portfolio, including UpNorth, Fig Farms, Daze Off, and 93 Boyz, with retail partners in Illinois, Arizona and California.Known for its sustainable aeroponic cultivation process, Aeriz is committed to providing quality cannabis for patients and adult-use consumers. To learn more, visit aeriz.com.

