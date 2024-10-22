Consumer Products International’s Mitch Gould’s Career Spans 30 Years and Three Generations

Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Consumer Products International

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Consumer Products International (CPI) founder and CEO Mitch Gould celebrates a 30-year career in the retail and health industries, marked by innovation, dedication, and a knack for bringing high-quality wellness products to American consumers.Gould, a third-generation retail professional, attributes his success to his deep-rooted family heritage. Growing up in New York, he learned the ins and outs of the industry from his father and grandfather. “Retail is in my DNA,” Gould says. “It was only natural for me to pursue a career in retail, following in the footsteps of my family.”Over the past three decades, Gould has worked with legendary figures like Steven Seagal and Hulk Hogan, launching groundbreaking products like Lightning Bolt energy drink and Hogan Energy. He also collaborated with icons Ronnie Coleman, Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky, successfully promoting their nutritional supplement brands.In 2005, Gould played a pivotal role in the early expansion of Amazon’s health and wellness division. He introduced over 150 major sports and wellness brands to Amazon’s platform, marking a transformative moment in the company’s retail journey.Founded on this momentum, CPI has become a trusted partner for both domestic and international consumer product companies seeking to enter the U.S. market. Through his innovative “Evolution of Distribution” platform, Gould provides a seamless, one-stop hub for manufacturers, simplifying processes such as FDA compliance, retail buyer negotiations, and promotional strategy.“We built CPI to be the ultimate partner for companies wanting to break into the American market,” Gould explains. “The ‘Evolution of Distribution’ model allows us to handle every aspect of the launch, from logistics to marketing, enabling brands to make a successful debut.”As he reflects on a career filled with landmark achievements, Gould remains focused on the future. “We’re constantly seeking the most innovative health and wellness products to introduce to U.S. consumers,” he says. “With our strides, I’m excited to see what the next chapter holds for CPI and our partners.”For more information on Mitch Gould and Consumer Products International’s “Evolution of Distribution,” visit Consumer Products International's website MORE ON CPI AND ITS FOUNDERConsumer Products International specializes in helping companies to launch and market new and existing products throughout the United States. CPI works closely with brand developers, manufacturers, and retail outlets to ensure a smooth transition from product launch through consumer purchase.Mitch Gould, the founder of CPI and IDM, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

