Dr Ntombi Nala

Many of us go through challenging periods in life and when these difficult times arise, it is crucial that we seek support from family and friends or a trained professional. The issue of mental health is oftentimes misunderstood and there is usually a stigma around it.

However, it is a reality of the fast-paced world that we live in and we must do more to create public awareness about mental health-related issues. October is Mental Health Awareness Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness about mental health matters.

During this month, government together with various stakeholders, works to empower the public with information to dispel misconceptions and promote deeper understanding about mental health issues to help reduce stigma and discrimination.

As a nation, we must also work towards garnering more support for the treatment of mental health conditions. One of the ways we can do this is to fight the stigma facing those with mental health challenges as this often prevents those in need of treatment from seeking help. Stigma and misinformation can be an overwhelming obstacle for someone who is struggling with mental health.

Instead of discriminating against those with mental health-related issues, we should empower them by showing respect and acceptance. Viewing people as individuals instead of defining them by their illness will make a world of difference for someone who may be struggling with mental health issues. These small acts of humanity can go a long way in helping others to cope better with their illness.

This year’s theme for Mental Health Awareness Month is “Access and Inclusion: why community mental health is important”. The theme and activities during the month reinforce the need for all of us to provide more support and empower those with mental health conditions.

Furthermore, objectives for the month include educating the public on mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, substance abuse and job stress, which affects the lives of many individuals, as well as their families, co-workers, and communities.

Mental Health issues have a direct impact on workplaces through increased absenteeism, reduced productivity, and increased costs and sadly very few South Africans seek treatment for their mental health challenges. We encourage citizens to seek treatment at their nearest clinic, hospital or healthcare provider. Unlike other sicknesses, mental health conditions require clinical diagnoses, care and treatment.

Government is working towards upskilling health professionals to ensure that they have the required capacity for early identification and treatment of mental illnesses. It is essential that everyone works together to improve how we address mental health issues in our societies. Our actions ensure the meaningful involvement of all and must be geared towards providing support to those who are suffering in silence.

By investing efforts and resources in evidence-based approaches and interventions at home, work and our communities we can ensure that everyone has the opportunity to live a full and meaningful life.

We can take action today for a healthier future by opening discussing mental health issues within our circles of influence and advocating the right to treatment. Let us also learn more about mental health to provide helpful support to those affected in our families and communities. If you’re struggling, seek help now at Mental Health Info Centre 021 938 9229.

