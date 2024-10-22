The SG's Report 'Volunteering for the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development' is live

The Report sets out progress made by Member States and other stakeholders in creating opportunities for people from diverse backgrounds to participate in development processes through volunteering and working in partnership with volunteers to address challenges arising from conflicts, disasters and climate change.

The Report highlights efforts of Member States and other stakeholders to integrate volunteering into Voluntary National Reviews, General Assembly resolutions, United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Frameworks and United Nations entity country programme documents.

At the mid-point of the Decade of Action to deliver the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, there are three key areas for Member States and other stakeholders to focus on to make the most of volunteering and to speed up progress towards the 2030 Agenda:



a) Integrate volunteering into national development plans and policies to address national development priorities.

b) Build partnerships with volunteers at the community level to address specific development needs within communities.

c) Invest in measuring volunteer work and its impact, especially in low- and middle-income contexts where there is a lack of data.

The Report was submitted in accordance with General Assembly Resolution 76/131 and gives an update on the progress made in integrating volunteering as a cross-cutting means of implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

To read the Report in full, please click here.

For more information on United Nations General Assembly Resolution 76/131, please click here.