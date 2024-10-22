H.R. 9466, AI Development Practices Act of 2024

H.R. 9466 would require the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) to collaborate with public and private organizations to develop and update voluntary guidelines for the development and assessment of artificial intelligence systems. The bill also would require NIST to report to the Congress on the results of this process within 18 months of enactment.

CBO expects that NIST would need one person, at an average cost of $270,000 in 2025, to implement the requirements in the bill. On that basis and accounting for anticipated inflation, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 9466 would cost $1 million over the 2025-2029 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.