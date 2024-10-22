Craft Concierge Welcomes Steven Nussbaum, MD, as Chief Medical Officer

Craft Concierge Appoints Steven Nussbaum, MD, as Chief Medical Officer

Nussbaum to Lead Clinical Innovation and Enhance Patient Care Across Craft Concierge’s Growing Network of Clinics

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Craft Concierge proudly announces the addition of Steven Nussbaum, MD, as its new Chief Medical Officer. In this role, Dr. Nussbaum will oversee the operational excellence and clinical advancements of medical services across all Craft Concierge clinics . Serving as the primary physician leader to two clinicians, Dr. Nussbaum will guide clinic initiatives to deliver high-quality patient care, enhance care coordination, and support Craft Concierge’s continued growth. He officially began his role on August 1, 2024.“Dr. Nussbaum brings a wealth of clinical expertise and leadership experience to Craft Concierge,” said Trey Marler, CEO of Craft Health. “He aligns perfectly with our mission to provide exceptional patient care, focusing on prevention and early detection. His passion for advancing healthcare innovation and empowering clinicians to succeed is a tremendous asset to our organization. We are thrilled to have him as part of the Craft Concierge team.”Dr. Nussbaum earned his undergraduate degree from Oral Roberts University and his medical degree from Oklahoma State University. He completed his internship at Phoenix General Hospital and became Board Eligible in Emergency Medicine via the Practice Pathway in 1998.Throughout his distinguished 36-year career, Dr. Nussbaum has held several leadership roles. He served as an Attending Physician at Emergency Consultants, Inc., and as the Emergency Department Medical Director at Mercy Hospital.Additionally, he worked as a Clinical Physician at the Circulatory Center of Ohio and was both an Emergency Department Associate and Medical Director at Samaritan Regional Health System. Locally, he served as the ER Medical Director at Mayes County Medical Center in Pryor, Oklahoma, and as an ER staff physician at Hillcrest Hospital and Southcrest Hospital. Dr. Nussbaum also owned and managed ERgentcare in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and served as Vice President of Medical Operations for NextCare Urgent Care, overseeing operations across five states. He is certified by the American Board of Physician Specialists in Emergency Medicine.About Craft ConciergeCraft Concierge is a pioneer in the Direct Primary Care (DPC) sector, committed to transforming the healthcare landscape by building direct relationships between patients and physicians. With a relentless focus on personalized and proactive healthcare, Craft Concierge’s model eschews traditional bureaucratic roadblocks, allowing for seamless, efficient, and exceptional medical care. Members benefit from 24/7 access to their primary care physicians, extended consultation times, and same or next-day appointments, all aimed at placing patients at the center of their healthcare journey. For more information, visit www.CraftConcierge.com

