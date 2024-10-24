Dr. Kwane Stewart Offers Pet Families Advice On Reducing Pet Anxiety and Reactive Behavior Following Stressful Disasters

Dr. Kwane Stewart, 2023 CNN Hero of the Year and veterinarian for more than 27 years

Pets and their people need support in times of crisis - and the incredible human-animal bond aids relief and recovery for all.” — Dr. Kwane Stewart

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Natural disasters not only impact families, they also negatively affect their pets' lives, causing new anxieties and behavioral changes during recovery. Dr. Kwane Stewart, Founder of Project Street Vet, CNN Hero of the Year and Fetch Pet Insurance advisory board member, draws from his extensive experience in veterinary medicine and disaster response to help pets and their families navigate the aftermath of major traumatic events and promote healing.This advice is particularly resonant as the U.S. Census Bureau ’s Household Pulse Survey estimates that over 4 million Americans were displaced due to a natural disaster in the last year. The recent devastating storms, Hurricanes Helene and Milton, have only added to the suffering — and since more than half of U.S. households include a pet (66% according to American Pet Products Association), many pets and their people are in need. Here are Dr. Stewart’s tips for relief and recovery in these difficult times.Dr. Stewart's Tips for Pet Parents:1. Recognize Trauma: Pets may have experienced trauma during the disaster, which can lead to changes in behavior that require patience and understanding.2. Adjust to New Environments: If a family has been displaced or living in shelters, the pet may need time to acclimate to new surroundings. Create a safe, quiet space for them to relax.3. Address Medical Needs: Ensure all pets receive necessary medical attention promptly. Stress can exacerbate existing health conditions or cause new ones.4. Emotional Support: Spend extra time with the pet, offering comfort.5. Gradual Reintroduction: If the pet has become fearful of certain stimuli (like loud noises), work on desensitization gradually and positively.6. Exercise and Mental Stimulation: Regular exercise and engaging activities can significantly reduce stress and anxiety in pets.7. Consider Professional Help: Treatment for behavioral issues such as anxiety or depression can be costly but helpful to the pet.For more in-depth ways to help pets with anxiety and reactive behaviors, visit The Dig at fetchpet.com/the-dig . Another valuable resource is fearfreehappyhomes.com “Pets and their people need support in times of crisis - and the incredible human -animal bond aids relief and recovery for all,” says Dr. Stewart. "By following these tips, pet owners can help their furry family members recover from the emotional impact of disasters and strengthen their resilience."This year’s CNN Hero of the Year began his career in 1997 as an associate and emergency clinician in San Diego. He quickly rose to become the Chief Medical Officer of Vetco Hospitals, Inc. and later served as Chief Veterinary Officer at American Humane directing their "No Animals Were Harmed" program. In 2020, he founded Project Street Vet, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides free veterinary care for pets of people experiencing or at risk of homelessness through street vet work, free pet clinics and financial assistance. Since 2022, Fetch Pet Insurance has been Project Street Vet's title sponsor, supporting Dr. Stewart and his team have treated more than 3,500 pets and expanded volunteer veterinary teams to: New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, San Diego, Long Beach, Santa Cruz, Riverside and Orlando.Follow Dr. Stewart’s efforts on socials @drkwane on Instagram, TikTok, X and Facebook.

