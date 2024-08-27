Project Street Vet, CNN Hero Dr. Kwane Stewart & Fetch Pet Insurance Launch Free Veterinary Care Tour for Pets in Need

Dr. Stewart working with a client and their dog Project Street Vet community clinic event where volunteers are providing care to clients in need.

Multi-city tour, providing FREE veterinary care and supplies to pets of people experiencing homelessness kicks off Aug. 28, sponsored by Fetch Pet Insurance.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Project Street Vet, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit sponsored by Fetch Pet Insurance , and CNN Hero of the Year Award recipient Dr. Kwane Stewart are set to launch their first multi-city traveling tour, providing FREE veterinary care and supplies to pets of individuals experiencing homelessness. The tour begins in Orlando on August 28, 2024 and will visit Los Angeles, Atlanta, San Diego and Riverside, CA.Free services will include veterinary care, vaccinations, medical supplies, pet supplies and food for pets of unhoused individuals. For more tour information, or to donate, please visit projectstreetvet.org . In each city, Dr. Stewart will be joined by a dedicated group of Project Street Vet local Veterinarians, including Dr. Kristen Schmidt from Atlanta, GA; Dr. Frank Merrill and Dr. Becky Nostrand from San Diego, CA; Dr. Ari Aycock-Williams and Dr. Nichole Weinstein from Los Angeles, CA; Dr. Crystal Silveira from Riverside, CA; and Dr. Mary Anne Holls-Bowen and Orlando, Florida.Founded by Dr. Stewart in 2020, Project Street Vet empowers veterinarians to provide free veterinary care for pets of people experiencing or at risk of homelessness. This care and assistance is made possible by the power of volunteers via street vet work, community clinics and organizational partnerships. Fetch Pet Insurance has been Project Street Vet's title sponsor, supporting Dr. Stewart and his team who have treated more than 2,500 pets, recruited over 100 volunteers and partnered with nearly 120 community organizations, hospitals and clinics to serve pets nationwide. Overall Project Street Vet has raised more than $2.6 million dollars to date. Additional in-kind tour sponsors include ZippyPaws, who are providing toys, leashes and pet supplies; and PRIDE+GROOM who are donating all natural pet grooming products.Throughout the tour, content creator Ian Stewart will document inspiring stories of resilience from pet owners facing housing insecurity. These stories will be shared on Project Street Vet's website and social media channels."We're thrilled to begin our first multi-city tour and I am really looking forward to working side-by-side with our Project Street Vet veterinarians in other communities," said Dr. Stewart. "Thanks to our local volunteers and our sponsor Fetch Pet Insurance, we will bring vital veterinary care, vaccines, supplies and food to many unhoused and vulnerable pets."Paul Guyardo, President and CEO of Fetch Pet Insurance, expressed pride in the company's involvement with Project Street Vet: "At Fetch, we believe every pet deserves access to quality healthcare. Our partnership with Project Street Vet and their local veterinary partners across the country allows us to extend that care to those who need it most. This multi-city tour marks a significant milestone in our shared mission to support the unbreakable bond between pets and their human companions, regardless of circumstance."Dr. Stewart, winner of the 2023 CNN Hero Award, has been a practicing veterinarian in California for over 27 years. His experience as a shelter veterinarian in an economically challenged area of California deepened his understanding of those struggling to afford pet healthcare. For more than a decade, Dr. Stewart volunteered his time, providing free veterinary services to pets of individuals experiencing homelessness across California before establishing Project Street Vet in 2020."This work has been life-changing and truly inspiring," Dr. Stewart reflected. "It's estimated that 10-25 percent of people experiencing homelessness have a pet. Through Project Street Vet, we aim to highlight these stories and inspire others to contribute as well." Dr. Stewart currently serves as the Chief Veterinary Officer at Kismet, the pet food company owned by Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, and is the Chief Medical Officer of Holistapet. He also serves as a founding member of the Fetch Pet Insurance Advisory Board.To support Project Street Vet's mission and help bring more services to vulnerable pet communities, please visit projectstreetvet.org. Follow the tour and read inspiring stories on Instagram @thestreetvet ; Facebook @projectstreetvet, TikTok @projectstreetvet and X @thestreetvet.About Project Street VetProject Street Vet is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2020 by Dr. Kwane Stewart, a CNN Hero Award recipient and veterinarian with over 27 years of experience. Dedicated to preserving the human-animal bond for those experiencing homelessness or housing vulnerability, Project Street Vet provides free veterinary care, treatment, and support through street outreach, free pet clinics, and financial assistance. Under Dr. Stewart's leadership and with the support of Fetch Pet Insurance as its title sponsor since 2022, the organization has treated more than 2,500 pets and raised more than $775,000 to benefit animals in need. With volunteer veterinary teams operating in cities including New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, San Diego, Long Beach and Orlando, Project Street Vet continues to expand its reach, offering compassionate care and hope to pets and their human companions facing challenging circumstances.About Fetch Pet InsuranceFetch Pet Insurance is a leading tech-enabled pet wellness company committed to helping pet parents provide longer, healthier lives for their cats and dogs. Offering the most comprehensive pet insurance coverage in the U.S. and Canada, Fetch goes beyond traditional pet insurance by supporting initiatives like Project Street Vet – a non-profit providing free veterinary care to pets of individuals experiencing homelessness. Fetch also contributes millions of dollars every year to life-saving animal adoption shelters, demonstrating its dedication to animal welfare at all levels. As the title sponsor of Project Street Vet since 2022, Fetch has played a crucial role in expanding the organization's reach and impact. Pet parents can connect with Fetch on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube. For more information about Fetch Pet Insurance, visit fetchpet.com.

