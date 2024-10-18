Fetch Pet Insurance Announces Third Annual 101 Donations Campaign in Support of Project Street Vet

Dr. Kwane Stewart and the Riverside Project Street Vet team providing care to pets Dr. Kwane working with a new patient

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fetch Pet Insurance (“Fetch”), a leading pet insurance provider offering the most comprehensive coverage in North America, is thrilled to announce the third annual 101 Donations Campaign, benefitting Project Street Vet , a non profit that provides free veterinary care for the pets of people experiencing homelessness and/or housing vulnerability. In an effort to raise over $101,000, Fetch will match every dollar donated by individuals up to $50,500 from October 1 to December 31.Building on last year's campaign, which raised over $401,000, Project Street Vet empowered veterinary teams to provide professional, non-judgmental medical care to over 1,200 pet families facing homelessness and housing vulnerability across nine cities. This achievement was supported by more than 120 volunteers and over 100 community partners, including social service organizations and pet clinics.Project Street Vet Founder and CNN Hero Award recipient, Dr. Kwane Stewart, expressed his gratitude, noting, "The incredible support we received last year allowed us to expand our reach and enhance our services. This year, with Fetch’s commitment to match donations, we anticipate helping even more pets and deepening our engagement in the communities we serve."Director of Corporate Responsibility at Fetch Pet Insurance, Hilary Palotay, echoed this sentiment. "At Fetch we recognize the profound impact that pets and people have on each other. We want to protect that bond through support for organizations helping pets in need and their people. Project Street Vet brings critical veterinary services to those most in need and we are proud to host the campaign once again this year.”The funds raised will enable Project Street Vet to enhance its volunteer recruitment and training programs, and provide a wide range of services from basic examinations to life-saving treatments. This initiative also supports the follow-up care and more complex medical needs of pets served by the organization.Fetch’s partners for this year’s campaign at launch include: Warburg Pincus, SPRYFOX, The Vernon Company and Solomon Page.To learn more about how you can contribute or volunteer, visit fetchpet.com/psv . Join us in making a difference in the lives of pets and their caring owners who face homelessness.About Project Street VetProject Street Vet is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit public charity that empowers veterinary teams to deliver professional, non-judgemental medical care & support to pet families experiencing homelessness and housing vulnerability. Their vision is to create a world where veterinary care is accessible to every pet family. Founded in 2020 by Dr. Kwane Stewart, a CNN Hero Award recipient and veterinarian with over 27 years of experience, Project Street Vet has treated more than 2,500 pets and expanded from a one man mission to a multi-team, multi-city effort. With volunteer veterinary teams operating in cities including New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, San Diego, Long Beach and Orlando, Project Street Vet continues to expand its reach, offering compassionate care and hope to pets and their human companions facing challenging circumstances.About Fetch Pet InsuranceFetch Pet Insurance is a leading tech-enabled pet wellness company committed to helping pet parents provide longer, healthier lives for their cats and dogs. Offering the most comprehensive pet insurance coverage in the U.S. and Canada, Fetch goes beyond traditional pet insurance by supporting initiatives like Project Street Vet – a non-profit providing free veterinary care to pets of individuals experiencing homelessness. Fetch also contributes millions of dollars every year to life-saving animal adoption shelters, demonstrating its dedication to animal welfare at all levels. As the title sponsor of Project Street Vet since 2022, Fetch has played a crucial role in expanding the organization's reach and impact. Pet parents can connect with Fetch on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube. For more information about Fetch Pet Insurance, visit fetchpet.com.

