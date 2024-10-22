RYSE Launches New Equity Round to Fuel Next-Gen Automated Shades

RYSE offers shares to the public at $1.75/share

Our vision is to own the smart shades space. We want RYSE to be synonymous with smart shades — just like Nest is to the thermostat, Ring is to the doorbell, or Dyson is to the vacuum.” — Trung Pham, CEO and Founder of RYSE

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- RYSE Inc. , the smart home company behind the SmartShade announced today the launch of a new investment round and share price increase of 16.67% over the previous round. Investors are now able to invest in RYSE at USD$1.75/share.With more than $9 million in lifetime revenue, 10 issued patents, and product distribution in over 120 retail stores, RYSE aims to make smart window shades accessible to everyone. Powered by software that leverages AI, sensors, and weather data, RYSE intelligently controls window shades to optimize energy use and occupant comfort. Their two flagship products are the SmartShade and the SmartCurtain.The SmartShade is compatible with any window shade with a looped beaded chain, including roller shades and vertical blinds, representing over a third of all hard window coverings installed in the US. It is geared towards condos/apartments, homes, and commercial offices.The SmartCurtain is compatible with any curtain that hangs on a rod or track and can be installed in less than 1 minute. Curtains represent a large majority of all window coverings in the US and are commonly found in most hotels due to their blackout properties. Looking ahead to 2025, RYSE is also developing two new products: SmartBlinds for tilting of blinds and a Cordless Shade motor, which are set to further disrupt the automated window coverings market.In addition to product innovations, RYSE is rapidly expanding its retail footprint, with distribution through BestBuy and Linen Chest, and plans to launch in Home Depot and Lowes stores in the near future.With these products and additional innovations in the pipeline, RYSE aims to dominate the automated window shade space, a category still largely untapped in the broader smart home industry.Since its founding in 2015, the company has demonstrated its ability to bring smart home products to market, securing CAD$4M in cleantech grants due to the energy-saving potential of its smart shades. RYSE has also gained the support of notable venture capitalists from Toronto’s startup community that are embracing smart home technologies and AI advancements.Now, everyday investors can join the RYSE journey by investing in their online public offering, hosted at https://invest.helloryse.com /. Thousands have already joined RYSE in support of their mission to make their brand synonymous with smart shades.For more information, view the RYSE Inc. Offering Circular

