NEWS RELEASE

Oct. 22, 2024

Contact:

Robert Carroll

Office of the Governor

(801) 243-2290, rcarroll@utah.gov

Gov. Spencer Cox appoints Emy Faulkner Lesofski as energy advisor and director of the Office of Energy Development



SALT LAKE CITY (Oct. 22, 2024) – Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has appointed Emy Faulkner Lesofski as his new energy advisor and director of the Office of Energy Development within the Department of Natural Resources.

“Emy’s extensive career in public service and deep expertise in energy policy make her exceptionally well-suited for this role in our administration,” Gov. Cox said. “Last year, Utah was ranked the most energy-efficient state in the nation and continues to offer some of the lowest energy prices in the country. We look forward to Emy’s leadership in advancing innovative energy solutions and ensuring that Utahns continue to have access to affordable, reliable, and secure energy.”

Lesofski joins the Office of Energy Development from the U.S. Senate Committee on Appropriations, Subcommittee on the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies. She has built her career in public service as a staff director and policy advisor in both houses of Congress. Lesofski studied Political Science at Brigham Young University.

