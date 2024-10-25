Buckhead Art & Company Debuts Marryam Moma's Solo Exhibition - Wunderland Noir: Dreamscapes In Utopia

"A Femme Siesta" | 36 in. X 36 in. Analog Collage | Wunderland Noir 2024

Afro-Visual Noir Novella Comes to Life in Floral Futuristic Exhibition, Celebrating Black Joy, Rest, and Family.

Marryam Moma’s collages are healing to the eyes, heart and soul. Her works come to life through her exploration of beauty, color, shape and form.” — Lorraine West, Fine Jewelry Designer

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Buckhead Art & Company , located at 286 Buckhead Avenue in the heart of chic Atlanta, GA, proudly presents Marryam Moma 's solo exhibition, " Wunderland Noir : Dreamscapes in Utopia," on November 29th, 2024 - December 20, 2025.Marryam Moma's magical exhibition features striking black and white silhouettes, creating an immersive experience for art enthusiasts. Moma invites viewers to delve into her reimagined adaptation of the beloved British children's novel, "Alice in Wonderland," celebrating the joy, growth, and resilience of individuals of African descent through her unique analog collage art. Drawing inspiration from cultural transformations, such as "The Wizard of Oz" reimagined as Berry Gordy's 1970s film, "The Wiz," Moma collaborates with her husband, son, mentor, and family members to present her afro-visual novella, "Wunderland Noir," in this silhouette series. Through this artistic lens, Moma explores the realm of fantasy and classic novelism, offering a fresh perspective on well-known and imaginative storytelling.Moma's work creates a delightful floral futurist space where Black families can envision a future full of hope, joy and togetherness. Her artistic journey began with "The ICONoclasts" exhibition in 2023, amplifying Black cultural heroes. "Marryam Moma’s collages are healing to the eyes, heart and soul. Her works come to life through her exploration of beauty, color, shape and form.” - Lorraine WestRooted in her Tanzanian heritage and floral musings, Moma infuses rich cultural elements into her art. Drawing from Tanzanian textures, motifs, and the presence of East African wildlife, documented while in residency earlier this year, she reconstructs a "wonderland" rooted in deep rest, Black joy, and luxurious opulence. The result is a multidimensional visual conversation that fosters meaningful dialogues within Afro-storytelling as a fantastical noir novella.Moma collaborates with EmmyAward-nominated Creative Director Rodney LoveJones of GRAPHITE HOUSE for the second time. Together, they present a surrealistic approach that expertly combines luxurious floral cutouts, layered paper, acrylic paints, gold leaf, wood, china, and other mixed media. This enchanting combination of contrasting textures, luxurious materials, and the prominent presence of black and white celebrates the beauty of shared African and Black American cultures. "Wunderland Noir" emphasizes collaboration and unity while challenging stereotypes and redefining the boundaries of creativity. The exhibition invites viewers to engage with Moma's innovative approach to analog collage and immerse themselves in the whimsical, opulent, and fantastical world she creates.Curated by Karimah McFarlane, experience the whimsy magic this holiday season at Buckhead Art & Company, as we journey through Marryam Moma's visual conversation of her "Wunderland Noir: Dreamscapes In Utopia" exhibition. Discover portals of Black joy and inspiration in this enchanting realm that celebrates imagination and African diasporic narratives. The evening will offer you space to further dream and immerse yourself in a powerful fusion of art, culture, and Black-storytelling.

