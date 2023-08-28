Seluwa Borders Unveils the Efik Bride Whisperer's Captivating Debut Collection, Weaving Heritage and Artistry
EINPresswire.com/ -- Seluwa Borders, a new face of Atlanta’s visual artist’s and this “Efik Bride Whisperer”, is set to leave an indelible mark on Atlanta's dynamic art scene with the much-anticipated unveiling of her debut collection, the Efik Bride Series. Drawing inspiration from an age-old Nigerian tradition and seamlessly weaving in historical elements, Seluwa's innovative multimedia approach promises an enchanting experience that transcends time.
The Efik Bride Series pays homage to the esteemed Efik tribe of southeastern Nigeria's Cross River State. Renowned for their rich cultural heritage and vibrant traditions, the Efik people have a distinct influence that resonates throughout the region. Seluwa's collection masterfully captures the essence of the Efik bride, serving as a living emblem of ambition, success, and body positivity within the community.
At the core of this evocative collection lies Seluwa's whimsical use of mirrors, seamlessly fusing her background in interior architecture with her artistic prowess. These strategically positioned mirrors offer viewers not mere observation, but an immersive journey into the narrative. This technique draws the audience into the very heart of the Efik wedding, where the bride gracefully dances into her matrimonial destiny, embodying empowerment. The larger works within the collection present a harmonious amalgamation of artistic forms, each drawing from Seluwa's deep connection to her African heritage and creative vision. In select pieces, the bride's distinctive "Etenghe" hairstyle takes center stage, adorned with "Edisat Ndo" brass combs. These combs, at times replaced by golden cowries in the artwork, hold deep symbolic significance, conveying notions of responsibility and the enduring passage of tradition.
Amidst the intricate portrayal of the Efik bride's regalia, corals grace her neck, symbolizing power, dominance, and the innate traits of royalty. This celebration of feminine strength resonates with the historical context of the Efik tribe, where women have played pivotal roles in leadership and societal influence.
As a special addition, Seluwa Borders includes a series of smaller 12" x 12" works that unveil the subtleties and nuances of the Nigerian Efik tradition. These intimate creations provide a closer look at the intricate threads that constitute the rich tapestry of this culture. Seluwa Borders' artistic vision extends beyond the visual realm, championing themes of body positivity and personal growth. The bride's form, adorned with the vibrant "Ankara" fabric, speaks to her nurturing essence, while the shimmering "Akasi" encircling her waist embodies both light and strength. These elements seamlessly converge against a vivid backdrop that complements the bride's resplendent "onyonyo" gown, reflecting an abiding pride in Efik traditions.
Among the array of historical details, the bride's hair, adorned with a peacock feather, stands as a potent symbol of her esteemed status as an Efik woman. This, coupled with protective feathers, embodies the tribe's indomitable resilience in the face of adversity. The rhythmic jingles of "Etioro" adorning her legs pay joyful homage to her triumphs, while the "Ekebe Ndo" trunk box cradles cherished marital treasure of various items, including Manila currency as a form of abundance and wealth, forming a bridge between the contemporary and the historical.
In a significant milestone for both Seluwa Borders and Atlanta's vibrant art scene, the Efik Bride Series will be unveiled at the Emma Darnell Museum & Conference Center, located at 3900 Aviation Circle NW, Atlanta, GA 30336, on Sunday, September 17, 2013, from 1 PM to 4 PM. Interested attendees are kindly requested to RSVP via Eventbrite to ensure a seamless experience.
ABOUT SELUWA BORDERS
Seluwa Borders, known as the Efik Bride Whisperer, is a Tanzanian-Nigerian visual artist based in Atlanta, Georgia. With a background in interior architecture, Seluwa seamlessly weaves her artistic skills with her African heritage to create captivating multimedia artworks. Her debut collection, the Efik Bride Series, masterfully showcases the beauty and empowerment of Efik brides through the use of mirrors and various traditional Nigerian elements. Seluwa's art resonates with themes of body positivity, personal growth, and the joyful celebration of her rich African culture. Please visit website: www. SelaraMirrors.com
SELUWA BORDERS
The Efik Bride Series pays homage to the esteemed Efik tribe of southeastern Nigeria's Cross River State. Renowned for their rich cultural heritage and vibrant traditions, the Efik people have a distinct influence that resonates throughout the region. Seluwa's collection masterfully captures the essence of the Efik bride, serving as a living emblem of ambition, success, and body positivity within the community.
At the core of this evocative collection lies Seluwa's whimsical use of mirrors, seamlessly fusing her background in interior architecture with her artistic prowess. These strategically positioned mirrors offer viewers not mere observation, but an immersive journey into the narrative. This technique draws the audience into the very heart of the Efik wedding, where the bride gracefully dances into her matrimonial destiny, embodying empowerment. The larger works within the collection present a harmonious amalgamation of artistic forms, each drawing from Seluwa's deep connection to her African heritage and creative vision. In select pieces, the bride's distinctive "Etenghe" hairstyle takes center stage, adorned with "Edisat Ndo" brass combs. These combs, at times replaced by golden cowries in the artwork, hold deep symbolic significance, conveying notions of responsibility and the enduring passage of tradition.
Amidst the intricate portrayal of the Efik bride's regalia, corals grace her neck, symbolizing power, dominance, and the innate traits of royalty. This celebration of feminine strength resonates with the historical context of the Efik tribe, where women have played pivotal roles in leadership and societal influence.
As a special addition, Seluwa Borders includes a series of smaller 12" x 12" works that unveil the subtleties and nuances of the Nigerian Efik tradition. These intimate creations provide a closer look at the intricate threads that constitute the rich tapestry of this culture. Seluwa Borders' artistic vision extends beyond the visual realm, championing themes of body positivity and personal growth. The bride's form, adorned with the vibrant "Ankara" fabric, speaks to her nurturing essence, while the shimmering "Akasi" encircling her waist embodies both light and strength. These elements seamlessly converge against a vivid backdrop that complements the bride's resplendent "onyonyo" gown, reflecting an abiding pride in Efik traditions.
Among the array of historical details, the bride's hair, adorned with a peacock feather, stands as a potent symbol of her esteemed status as an Efik woman. This, coupled with protective feathers, embodies the tribe's indomitable resilience in the face of adversity. The rhythmic jingles of "Etioro" adorning her legs pay joyful homage to her triumphs, while the "Ekebe Ndo" trunk box cradles cherished marital treasure of various items, including Manila currency as a form of abundance and wealth, forming a bridge between the contemporary and the historical.
In a significant milestone for both Seluwa Borders and Atlanta's vibrant art scene, the Efik Bride Series will be unveiled at the Emma Darnell Museum & Conference Center, located at 3900 Aviation Circle NW, Atlanta, GA 30336, on Sunday, September 17, 2013, from 1 PM to 4 PM. Interested attendees are kindly requested to RSVP via Eventbrite to ensure a seamless experience.
ABOUT SELUWA BORDERS
Seluwa Borders, known as the Efik Bride Whisperer, is a Tanzanian-Nigerian visual artist based in Atlanta, Georgia. With a background in interior architecture, Seluwa seamlessly weaves her artistic skills with her African heritage to create captivating multimedia artworks. Her debut collection, the Efik Bride Series, masterfully showcases the beauty and empowerment of Efik brides through the use of mirrors and various traditional Nigerian elements. Seluwa's art resonates with themes of body positivity, personal growth, and the joyful celebration of her rich African culture. Please visit website: www. SelaraMirrors.com
SELUWA BORDERS
SELARA MIRRORS
+1 770-655-5110
SelaraMirrors@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Other