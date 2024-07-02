Marryam Moma's 'Wunderland Noir' installation reimagines a classic novel through the lens of afrofuturism in Dallas, TX
Atlanta-based Collage Artist Marryam Moma invites viewers to reimagine the children's British novel “Alice in Wonderland” August 31 - September 28, 2024
Moma's use of collage mimics an elegance, best described as delicate yet powerful fusion of history and identity. Pencil on Paper Gallery is delighted to present new works by Marryam Moma this August.”DALLAS, TX, USA, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pencil on Paper Gallery in Dallas, TX, is thrilled to announce Wunderland Noir, a solo exhibition by artist Marryam Moma, on view from August 31 - September 28, 2024. This exhibition invites viewers to immerse themselves in a reimagined, widely loved children's British novel “Alice in Wonderland”, celebrating the joy, growth, and resilience of individuals of African descent through analog collage art.
Wunderland Noir is Moma's reimagining of the modern Black woman's experience. The title symbolizes her journey of self-discovery and her new identity as a Mother. Discovering that her son's eyes reflect her emotions and love, she looks at herself through the lens of whimsical fantasy. Moma uses fashion photography, intricately reconstructed repurposed archival paper, and mixed media to create stunning works of art.
Similar to the imagination of the “Wizard of Oz” to Berry Gordy’s 1970s film “The Wiz”, Moma enlists her husband, son, mentor, and family members to share her visual novel of Wunderland Noir for this silhouette series. Moma’s work is rooted in realism, leaving room for Black identity within the realm of fantasy and classic novelism turned upside down. Wunderland Noir offers a whimsical floral futurist space where Black families can envision a future full of hope and creativity. This builds upon Moma's previous The ICONoclasts exhibition amplifying Black cultural heroes. "Marryam Moma’s collages are healing to the eyes, heart and soul. Her works come to life through her exploration of beauty, color, shape and form.” - Lorraine West
Drawing from her Tanzanian heritage and floral musings, Moma infuses rich cultural elements into her art. Her creative process reconstructs a "wonderland" rooted in deep rest, Black joy, and luxurious opulence. Tanzanian textures, motifs, and animal presence enhance the visual narrative.
For the second time, collaborating with Emmy® Award-Nominated Creative Director Rodney LoveJones of GRAPHITE HOUSE, Moma presents a surrealistic approach that fosters meaningful dialogues within Afro-storytelling.
Each collage within Wunderland Noir is a multidimensional visual conversation, expertly juxtaposing luxurious floral cutouts, layered paper, acrylic paints, gold leaf, wood, china, and various other mixed media. This combination of contrasting textures, luxe materials, and the prominent presence of black and white creates an engaging visual experience that sparks imagination and celebrates the beauty of the shared African and Black American cultures.
Marryam Moma's Wunderland Noir is an art exhibition that reimagines the world through an Afrofuturistic lens. It emphasizes collaboration, growth, family, rest, and love within the Black community, celebrating Black culture and envisioning a future of unity and empowerment.
Join us at Pencil on Paper Gallery, Dallas, TX, as we embark on a journey through portals of discovery and jubilation in the enchanting and curious realm of Wunderland Noir. For more information about the exhibition, visit www.GRAPHITEHOUSE.co or contact us at contact@GRAHITEHOUSE.co
