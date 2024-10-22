Medora Business Loop project kicks off: Enhancing safety and accessibility

BISMARCK, N.D. – Preparations for the Medora Business Loop and City Section construction project kick off this week. The project will enhance safety, pedestrian accessibility, and overall traffic flow on Pacific Avenue (I-94 Business Loop) between interstate exits 24 and 27.

Construction will occur in multiple phases and is projected to be completed in the summer of 2026. To ensure a smooth tourist season in Medora, work will not be conducted in the city center during that time. This fall, work will be concentrated outside the city center, between Chateau Road and East River Road North, and near the 6th Street intersection.

Key features of the Medora Business Loop and City Section construction project include:

Addition of a roundabout intersection at Chateau Road

Widening the Little Missouri River Bridge to accommodate a three-lane cross section with shoulders, enhancing safety for motorists and pedestrians

Establishing new pedestrian pathways on the south side of the bridge linking Chateau Road to downtown

Mill and asphalt overlay to improve the roadway surface

Enhancements to pedestrian ramps and streetlights

Additional parking spaces, including designated areas for larger vehicles

Starting Wednesday, October 23, contractors will post signs outlining necessary traffic changes to begin the roundabout, the structural expansion of the Little Missouri Bridge, and road realignment on the east side of the bridge. The impact on the public is minimal, flaggers will be on site to direct traffic when needed. Please adhere to the speed limit and remain vigilant about workers and equipment in the work zone.

This project represents a significant investment in Medora’s infrastructure, promoting safer travel for both vehicles and pedestrians as the city grows and anticipates new visitors for the grand opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library. The North Dakota Department of Transportation will continue to keep the public informed as the project progresses.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or locate the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.