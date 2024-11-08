Sporecyte Achieves Lab Accreditation for Industry-Leading AI Mold Testing Services

Our ISO 17025 accreditation underscores our dedication to providing the highest level of service and reliability to our customers, validating our commitment to excellence in laboratory testing.” — Jason Callahan

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sporecyte, the industry leader in AI-powered digital mold and particulate analysis, is proud to announce its achievement of ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation from Perry Johnson Laboratory Accreditation (PJLA), further reinforcing its dedication to technical excellence, precision, and consistent reliability in environmental testing. This prestigious lab accreditation demonstrates Sporecyte’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of accuracy, competence, and integrity, ensuring the most dependable results for its customers.ISO/IEC 17025:2017 is an internationally recognized standard for testing and calibration laboratories, confirming that Sporecyte meets rigorous global benchmarks for both technical competence and laboratory management. This accomplishment underscores Sporecyte’s ongoing drive to refine its operational processes and deliver industry-leading mold testing services, powered by cutting-edge AI technology."Our ISO 17025 accreditation underscores our dedication to providing the highest level of service and reliability to our customers," said Jason Callahan, General Manager at Sporecyte. "It validates our commitment to excellence in laboratory testing and ensures that our AI-driven reports are produced with the utmost precision and adherence to international standards."The benefits of this certification extend beyond Sporecyte, setting a benchmark for other companies in the industry and encouraging broader adoption of sustainable and responsible practices. Customers can have full confidence that Sporecyte’s AI-driven mold testing services are not only accurate and efficient but also delivered with a commitment to environmental responsibility.By earning ISO 17025 lab accreditation, Sporecyte not only enhances its reputation for superior quality and innovation but also solidifies its role as a leader in sustainability within the mold testing industry. Through the strategic use of technology to streamline processes and reduce environmental impact, Sporecyte continues to set the standard in responsible, AI-powered diagnostics.About Sporecyte:Sporecyte has developed the world’s first AI-powered mold and air particulate report. We focus on providing home inspectors and industry professionals access to fast, accurate, and affordable mold and air quality testing.About Techcyte:Founded in 2013 in Orem, Utah, Techcyte is a world leader in AI-based digital diagnostics, including clinical and anatomic pathology. Techcyte’s AI and workflow platform uses AI to perform analysis of whole slide images, transforming diagnostics for human, animal, and environmental labs around the world.Visit techcyte.com for more information.

