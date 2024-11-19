Northeast Health Services Proudly Opens a New Mental Health Clinic in Boston

Northeast Health Services opens a new clinic in Boston to provide accessible mental health care, offering diverse services and personalized treatment for all.

We're so excited to be opening a clinic in this vibrant city. We believe mental health care is a right, and we are dedicated to supporting the people of Boston through accessible, quality care.” — Regional Clinic Director

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Northeast Health Services proudly celebrates the opening of its newest mental health clinic located in Boston - Government Center in Massachusetts. Northeast Health Services, known for its high standards of care, has clinics throughout Massachusetts. Now, they are thrilled to open their first location in the heart of Boston, bringing exceptional healthcare to city residents and commuters alike. The new facility aims to provide comprehensive and accessible mental health care to the Boston community and surrounding areas. This clinic will offer a wide range of services, including individual counseling, group therapy, psychiatric evaluations, and medication management. The clinical team comprises providers with diverse experiences, offering personalized treatment to meet the needs of individuals across all age groups and backgrounds.Northeast Health Services is a group of local outpatient mental health care clinics dedicated to transforming lives by offering quality, easily accessible mental health care. With a commitment to excellence, innovation, and accessibility, Northeast Health Services strives to provide personalized care that addresses both the physical and emotional well-being of every one of their clients. The dedicated team of mental health professionals is driven by a shared mission to make a meaningful impact on the lives we touch, ensuring a healthier, brighter future for all.According to WBUR , the percentage of Boston adults experiencing persistent sadness increased from 21% in 2015 to 27% in 2021. Similarly, the proportion of high school students dealing with persistent sadness rose from 26% to 44% over the same period. These statistics highlight a growing mental health crisis. In response, Boston officials are investing $21 million over the next five years to bolster mental health support within the education system. Northeast Health Services is proud to contribute to addressing these concerns, serving as both a support system and a beacon of hope for the Boston community.To learn more about Northeast Health Services and its mental health services including individual and group therapy, TMS therapy, medication management, Spravato treatment, and psychological testing and evaluation, visit https://nehs.transformationsnetwork.com/schedule-appointment/ . To schedule a new client appointment or to discuss how mental health treatment can benefit you, a loved one, or your patients (413)-846-1848.About Northeast Health Services and Transformations Care NetworkNortheast Health Services is a proud member of Transformations Care Network (TCN). As a member of TCN, the Northeast Health Services team can accept more insurance plans and have access to cutting edge services and technological advancements. TCN provides the support, resources, and tools that your care team needs to transform lives in their communities. To learn more about Transformations Care Network, a family of outpatient mental health organizations, and the inspiring work they are doing to shape the future of mental health care, visit www.transformationsnetwork.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.