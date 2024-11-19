Northeast Health Services Proudly Opens a New Mental Health Clinic in Boston
Northeast Health Services opens a new clinic in Boston to provide accessible mental health care, offering diverse services and personalized treatment for all.
Northeast Health Services is a group of local outpatient mental health care clinics dedicated to transforming lives by offering quality, easily accessible mental health care. With a commitment to excellence, innovation, and accessibility, Northeast Health Services strives to provide personalized care that addresses both the physical and emotional well-being of every one of their clients. The dedicated team of mental health professionals is driven by a shared mission to make a meaningful impact on the lives we touch, ensuring a healthier, brighter future for all.
According to WBUR, the percentage of Boston adults experiencing persistent sadness increased from 21% in 2015 to 27% in 2021. Similarly, the proportion of high school students dealing with persistent sadness rose from 26% to 44% over the same period. These statistics highlight a growing mental health crisis. In response, Boston officials are investing $21 million over the next five years to bolster mental health support within the education system. Northeast Health Services is proud to contribute to addressing these concerns, serving as both a support system and a beacon of hope for the Boston community.
To learn more about Northeast Health Services and its mental health services including individual and group therapy, TMS therapy, medication management, Spravato treatment, and psychological testing and evaluation, visit https://nehs.transformationsnetwork.com/schedule-appointment/. To schedule a new client appointment or to discuss how mental health treatment can benefit you, a loved one, or your patients (413)-846-1848.
About Northeast Health Services and Transformations Care Network
Northeast Health Services is a proud member of Transformations Care Network (TCN). As a member of TCN, the Northeast Health Services team can accept more insurance plans and have access to cutting edge services and technological advancements. TCN provides the support, resources, and tools that your care team needs to transform lives in their communities. To learn more about Transformations Care Network, a family of outpatient mental health organizations, and the inspiring work they are doing to shape the future of mental health care, visit www.transformationsnetwork.com.
