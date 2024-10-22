Austin-based Overwatch Mission Critical to Host Panel on the 5th Industrial Revolution at SXSW 2025

SXSW See You There Our Panel Was Picked Kirk Offel is Speaking at SXSW2025

Overwatch Mission Critical is proud to announce its participation at the 2025 SXSW Conference with a panel discussion on the 5th Industrial Revolution.

Data centers are at the heart of this transformation. Our goal is to address the challenges and highlight the opportunities that lie ahead in the 5th Industrial Revolution” — Kirk Offel

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Overwatch Mission Critical is proud to announce its participation at the 2025 SXSW Conference with a panel discussion on the 5th Industrial Revolution . The panel, titled "Powering Tomorrow: Data Centers and the 5th Industrial Revolution," will explore the rapid evolution of data centers, the critical role of AI, and the industry's solutions for bridging the talent gap in a time of unprecedented growth and demand.The panel will be held between March 7-15 in Austin, Texas and will feature Kirk Offel, CEO of Overwatch Mission Critical, Founder of Data Center Anti-Conference (DCAC), and host of the Data Center Revolution podcast, along with other industry experts, Dana Adams, President of North America at Vantage Data Centers, Christian Belady, mission-critical industry luminary, and Chris Crosby, Founder and CEO of Compass Data Centers. Attendees will gain insights into how data centers are fueling global infrastructure, the challenges of power consumption, and the opportunities for innovation and career growth in this essential field."We are thrilled to bring this important conversation to SXSW," said Kirk Offel, CEO of Overwatch Mission Critical. "As the world grapples with rapid technological advancement and the integration of AI, data centers are at the heart of this transformation. Our goal is to address the challenges and highlight the opportunities that lie ahead in the 5th Industrial Revolution."This session is designed for industry leaders, tech enthusiasts, investors, and anyone interested in the future of technology and digital infrastructure. Attendees will also have the chance to connect with the Overwatch team and learn more about their vision for a sustainable, technologically-driven future.For more information about Overwatch Mission Critical and their SXSW panel, visit: https://linktr.ee/overwatchmissioncritical MEDIA CONTACT: Tamara Colbert, e: Tamara@mt6media.com, c: 626.244.5571.

The 5th Industrial Revolution

