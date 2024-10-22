Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, October 21, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of October 21 include the following:

Tuesday, October 22 at 10:30 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the Greenwood, McCormick and Abbeville Team South Carolina County Day, Piedmont Technical College, Greenwood, S.C.

Tuesday, October 22 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will hold a ceremonial bill signing for H. 4002, the Captain Robert Johnson Act, South Carolina Department of Corrections Recruiting Office, 4502 Broad River Road, Columbia, S.C.

Note: Members of the media should arrive by 1:30 PM to be escorted into the complex by SCDC staff for the event.

Wednesday, October 23 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will hold a ceremonial bill signing for S. 621, the South Carolina-Ireland Trade Commission bill, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, October 24 at 10:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will moderate the Circularity Fireside Chat during SustainSC’s 3rd Annual Sustainability Symposium, Central Energy, 2030 Gregg Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, October 24 at 1:30 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will participate in the Greatest South Carolina Cleanup Kickoff, Eutaw Springs Battleground Park, Eutawville, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster's Weekly Schedule: October 14, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster's schedule for the week of October 14, 2024, included:

Monday, October 14

4:00 PM: Policy meeting.

4:45 PM: Policy meeting.

Tuesday, October 15

10:30 AM: Policy meeting.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

1:00 PM: Policy meeting.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster oversaw a State Fiscal Accountability Authority meeting, Room 252, Edgar Brown Building, 1205 Pendleton Street, Columbia, S.C.

3:30 PM: State agency meeting.

4:30 PM: Policy meeting.

Thursday, October 17

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

1:15 PM: State agency meeting.

2:00 PM: Policy meeting.

2:30 PM: State agency meeting.

3:15 PM: Policy meeting.

3:40 PM: Call with a local official.

Friday, October 18

10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster attended the 2,000th Historical Marker Dedication event, Finley High School Campus, 112 Caldwell Street, Chester, S.C.