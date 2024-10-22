Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,763 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,250 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, October 21, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of October 21 include the following:

Tuesday, October 22 at 10:30 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the Greenwood, McCormick and Abbeville Team South Carolina County Day, Piedmont Technical College, Greenwood, S.C.

Tuesday, October 22 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will hold a ceremonial bill signing for H. 4002, the Captain Robert Johnson Act, South Carolina Department of Corrections Recruiting Office, 4502 Broad River Road, Columbia, S.C.
Note: Members of the media should arrive by 1:30 PM to be escorted into the complex by SCDC staff for the event. 

Wednesday, October 23 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will hold a ceremonial bill signing for S. 621, the South Carolina-Ireland Trade Commission bill, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, October 24 at 10:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will moderate the Circularity Fireside Chat during SustainSC’s 3rd Annual Sustainability Symposium, Central Energy, 2030 Gregg Street, Columbia, S.C. 

Thursday, October 24 at 1:30 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will participate in the Greatest South Carolina Cleanup Kickoff, Eutaw Springs Battleground Park, Eutawville, S.C.

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster's Weekly Schedule: October 14, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – GovHenry McMaster's schedule for the week of October 14, 2024, included:

Monday, October 14

4:00 PM: Policy meeting.

4:45 PM: Policy meeting.

Tuesday, October 15

10:30 AM: Policy meeting.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

1:00 PM: Policy meeting.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster oversaw a State Fiscal Accountability Authority meeting, Room 252, Edgar Brown Building, 1205 Pendleton Street, Columbia, S.C.

3:30 PM: State agency meeting.

4:30 PM: Policy meeting.

Thursday, October 17

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

1:15 PM: State agency meeting.

2:00 PM: Policy meeting.

2:30 PM: State agency meeting.

3:15 PM: Policy meeting.

3:40 PM: Call with a local official.

Friday, October 18

10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster attended the 2,000th Historical Marker Dedication event, Finley High School Campus, 112 Caldwell Street, Chester, S.C.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, October 21, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more