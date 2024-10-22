DSS Director Michael Leach to Step Down After More Than 5 Years of Service

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today announced that S.C. Department of Social Services Director (DSS) Michael Leach will step down from his position, effective January 2, 2025. Leach, who served as director for over five years, was nominated by the governor in March 2019.

“Director Leach has been an exemplary leader for our state, excelling in a challenging role at a crucial time,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “Thanks to his leadership, the agency is stronger and more effective than when he started. He has improved all aspects of the agency and has positively impacted thousands of lives through his foster care reforms. I deeply appreciate his commitment and service to South Carolina, and I wish him nothing but success in his future endeavors.”

"Serving in this role for the past five and a half years at the S.C. Department of Social Services has been an incredible honor and privilege. I have had the chance to work alongside a dedicated team and contribute to serving South Carolina's most vulnerable citizens," said Director Leach in his resignation letter. "I believe I was destined to be here in South Carolina at DSS during a chaotic time when people needed help more than ever. I am proud of the work we have done and the positive impact we've made on our South Carolina community. Collaborating with dedicated colleagues and advocates has been inspiring, and I am grateful for the support and guidance I received from everyone in South Carolina."

During Leach's tenure, the percentage of licensed kinship caregivers—relatives or close friends who care for children when their legal guardians are unable—rose from 6% to over 27%. In 2023, the state set a record with 645 public adoptions, bringing the total number of adoptions since 2019 to 2,572. Leach also led major legislative reforms, including a bill to provide additional support for kinship caregiversin 2022 and the creation of the state’s kinship guardianship program in 2023.

Governor McMaster will make further announcements regarding the leadership of the agency in the near future.

A headshot of Leach, 45, can be found here.