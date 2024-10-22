Commerce Awards Nearly $3 Million to Tackle Workforce and Childcare Challenges

The North Dakota Department of Commerce announced today that 10 organizations were recently approved for $2,942,890 through the Regional Workforce Impact Program (RWIP) in round 3. The RWIP provides grants to regional workforce entities in North Dakota to design and implement innovative plans to address their region’s most demanding workforce challenges.

“We’re proud to support these innovative projects that are addressing core issues impacting our workforce today,” said Katie Ralston Howe, Director of Workforce at Commerce. "By focusing on solutions that enhance childcare availability and promote workforce recruitment, we’re empowering communities to overcome these challenges and build a more resilient and thriving future for North Dakota.”

The RWIP recipients include:

Learning Adventures Childcare was funded $147,000.00 to purchase the Stony Creek location and expand childcare capacity by 50 slots.

Watford City EDC was funded $50,745.00 to expand the FIND YOUR FUTURE marketing plan, focusing on careers and value propositions in the Watford City region.

Heart of America Medical Center was funded $250,000.00 to expand and renovate the Kids Next Door Daycare Center, adding 30 additional childcare slots.

Ragamuffins Ranch was funded $500,000.00 to build a new childcare center, creating the potential for 90 additional childcare slots.

Devils Lake Area Chamber was funded $250,000.00 for a retention project to address workforce issues by retaining students through various programs, including job fairs and business videos.

Buffalo Daycare Inc was funded $221,274.00 to build a new daycare facility and add 38 additional childcare slots, supporting rural community recruitment.

Charge on Together was funded $180,330.00 to renovate a building and increase childcare availability by 84 children.

S&A Erickson LLC was funded $464,727.50 to build a new childcare center, expanding capacity by 15 slots.

University of Mary was funded $464,727.50 to renovate the University of Mary Butler Center, creating 72 additional childcare slots.

Richardton Development Company was funded $414,086.00 to create a turnkey building for affordable, high-quality childcare, adding 38 additional childcare slots.

Round 3 of the RWIP is currently open until 5:00 PM CST on October 29, 2024 and eligible applicants can visit www.commerce.nd.gov/workforce/workforce-programs/regional-workforce-impact-program to apply.