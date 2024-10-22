Finnex Introduces the Business Doctor Program to Transform SME Capabilities in Singapore

This new program is a testament to the business consulting firm’s dedication to enhancing SME performance in Singapore.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finnex is excited to introduce its Business Doctor Program, designed to elevate the capabilities of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) through a unique blend of strategic frameworks and methodologies.

Kei Chia, Founder and CEO of Finnex, emphasizes, “The Business Doctor Program is designed to provide SMEs with a comprehensive, tailored approach to their unique challenges. By integrating advanced frameworks and methodologies, and offering ongoing support, we empower businesses to achieve their strategic objectives effectively and sustainably.”

The Business Doctor Program integrates the G.S.S Framework to empower SMEs and guide them toward achieving their strategic objectives. The G.S.S Framework is a cornerstone of the program, providing a structured approach that directs businesses toward one of three key outcomes: Growth, Sustainability, or Stability.

Within Business Doctor Program seats six unique key projects with respective outcomes to enable the ultimatum to business growth, namely, Business & Brand Sustainability Strategy Development, Sustainable Finance Management, Human Capital Development, Overseas Business Matching, Automation Project Management and Process Redesign.

By applying the G.S.S Framework, the Business Doctor Program ensures that businesses are steered towards the most suitable path for their specific needs and challenges. Whether a company seeks to expand its market share, enhance its sustainability practices, or stabilize its financial position, the framework offers tailored strategies to facilitate these goals.

A G.S.S Assessment will be performed which provides insights into the business’s current G.S.S Mode, that can be categorized and business plans are developed to drive toward the next strategic mode of the business, as such:

• Growth: For businesses aiming to increase their market presence, revenue streams, and operational efficiency, the Growth component of the G.S.S Framework focuses on strategies that drive expansion and technological advancement.

• Sustainability: Businesses looking to strengthen their brand, improve product quality, and foster innovation will benefit from the Sustainability aspect, which aligns with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards to build long-term value.

• Stability: For those needing to stabilize their market share and revenue while reducing costs, the Stability component provides strategies to manage risks and enhance financial stability.

Enterprise Development Grant (EDG) Support

The Business Doctor Program is eligible for the Enterprise Development Grant (EDG), which supports SMEs in upgrading, innovating, and transforming their businesses. EDG funding covers up to 50% of qualified project costs, with sustainability-related projects eligible for up to 70% support. The grant application process, managed through the Business Grant Portal (“BGP”), can take up to four months, with claims processed within two months post-project completion.

Market Readiness Assistance Grant (MRA) Support

Overseas Business Matching within the Business Doctor Program is eligible for the MRA Grant, which supports SMEs in three key activities for overseas market penetrations, Overseas Promotion, Overseas Business Development and Overseas Market Set-up. MRA funding covers up to 50% of qualifies project costs and capped at SGD$100,000.00 per new target market. The grant application process, management through the Business Grant Portal (“BGP”), can take up to one month, with claims process within two months post-project completion.

The Business Doctor Program of Finnex aims to bring the advanced strategies traditionally enjoyed by multinational corporations (MNCs) and listed companies to the SME sector, making high-quality consulting accessible and actionable.

About Finnex Group of Companies

Since 2018, Finnex has been dedicated in helping SMEs enhance their capabilities through sustainable business solutions. By integrating ESG standards and advanced business consulting practices, Finnex provides comprehensive support in business strategy, finance management, human capital development, and automation.



