Women Entrepreneurs Empowered at 'The Total Package' Workshop Hosted by Mayor Keith R. Sydnor

Alegra Hall, Lola Pyne, Adrianne Munroe and Mayor Keith R. Sydnor The Total Package for National Women's Small Business Month in Laurel

Successful One-Day Workshop Held in Celebration of National Women’s Small Business Month

It was really motivational and inspiring,” — "The Total Package" Attendee

LAUREL, MD, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In October, women business owners from across the DMV gathered in The City of Laurel, MD, for The Total Package, a one-day workshop hosted by Mayor Keith R. Sydnor in celebration of National Women’s Small Business Month. The free event provided women entrepreneurs with essential insights into marketing, public relations, and brand styling to help elevate their businesses.

Held at the Laurel Municipal Center, the workshop drew participants from Prince George’s, Anne Arundel, Baltimore and Howard Counties, as well as the greater Washington, D.C., and Virginia areas. The event was led by a dynamic lineup of expert presenters who shared their knowledge on how to succeed in today’s competitive marketplace.

Lola Pyne, Founder of Pyne Creative and the visionary behind *The Total Package*, opened the event by providing key marketing strategies. “It was such an honor to be a part of this incredible workshop and to help these talented women business owners develop strategies to grow their brands,” said Pyne. “The energy in the room was amazing, and I’m excited to see how they’ll take these tools and transform their businesses.”

Alegra Hall, award-winning media specialist and CEO of My Media Buzz, shared valuable tips on public relations and media tactics to boost visibility. “I’m thrilled to have had the opportunity to share PR and media insights with such a passionate group of women entrepreneurs,” Hall said. “This event truly showcased the power of community, and I’m confident that these women are now equipped to make an even greater impact in their industries.”

The day concluded with a session from Adrianne Munroe, a celebrity stylist whose work has been featured at New York Fashion Week. Munroe guided participants on how to align their personal image with their business goals. “It was inspiring to work with women who are committed to aligning their brand image with their business vision,” Munroe said. “Seeing their excitement as we talked about styling and personal branding was a reminder of how essential this aspect is to business success.”

The event was praised by attendees, with many expressing how motivational and impactful it was. “It was really motivational and inspiring,” said one participant. “Like a wake-up call to engage more on promoting my business.” Another attendee added, “This needs to be offered monthly. Working with Chambers of Commerce and Economic Development groups to ensure they are tapping into a market of women business owners.”

A special thank you was extended to Mayor Keith R. Sydnor for his unwavering support of women entrepreneurs. Attendees were also grateful for the warm hospitality provided by Monta Burrough, Director of Economic and Community Development, James Cornwell-Shiel, Chief Information Officer and Joyce Jackson, Assistant Director of Communications, who ensured the group had access to Laurel’s state-of-the-art facilities for the event.

Mayor Sydnor emphasized the importance of supporting women entrepreneurs in his remarks. “Empowering women business owners is essential for the growth of our community and economy. Workshops like this provide the resources and confidence needed for them to succeed,” he said.

The Total Package workshop left women entrepreneurs with valuable tools and knowledge to grow their businesses, connecting them to a supportive network in the process.

About The Total Package

The Total Package is a dynamic workshop series designed to empower women business owners by providing them with essential tools and strategies to elevate their businesses. We partner with municipalities, chambers of commerce, and economic development organizations to deliver high-impact sessions on marketing, public relations, brand styling, and more. Our goal is to create lasting value for business owners, helping them grow and thrive in their communities. By fostering connections and offering expert guidance, The Total Package equips entrepreneurs with the knowledge and confidence needed to succeed in today’s competitive marketplace.

About the City of Laurel

Located between Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, Laurel, Maryland, is a vibrant community committed to fostering economic development and supporting small businesses. Through initiatives like The Total Package, the city is dedicated to empowering its entrepreneurs and creating sustainable growth opportunities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.