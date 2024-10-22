“Big Cash Poker” calls for gambling with an actor in a police uniform!

A shocking advertisement by the online app “Big Cash Poker” features actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui dressed in a Maharashtra police uniform, calling on people to play poker. This is alarming because the same police department files cases against and arrests gamblers. Hindu Janajagruti Samiti’s ‘Surajya Abhiyan’ strongly condemns this, stating it tarnishes the image of the Maharashtra police. They warn that ignoring this could lead to more illegal and unethical advertisements using police uniforms.

On October 14, 2024, Mr Abhishek Murukate, Maharashtra state coordinator of Surajya Abhiyan filed a complaint with the Director General of Police and the Mumbai Police Commissioner. He demanded that action be taken against Ankur Singh, the owner of “Big Cash Poker,” and the actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui for their involvement, as well as strict action under the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules 1979 and the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951.

Mr Murukate noted that the Maharashtra police are trained through hard work, but this advertisement attempts to suggest that “online gambling gives them skills.” He expressed disappointment that no police officer felt compelled to take action against this app, stating that it is unfortunate that complaints have to be made by others. Surajya Abhiyan also called for the Home Minister to take notice of the matter.