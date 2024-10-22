Empowering women, energizing the future: Central Asian women explore innovation, leadership and the energy transition during visit to Vienna

As part of the 2nd edition of the OSCE-GWNET Empowering Central Asian Women in Renewable Energy Mentoring Programme, the Office of the Co-ordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities (OCEEA) organized a study tour in Vienna for female energy experts to gain hands-on experience in the renewable energy transition and strengthen the role of women in the sector.

The programme included training sessions on career development and advancements in clean technologies, alongside meetings with government officials and leading energy institutions. Participants visited key renewable energy sites, and had the opportunity to network with experts in the field, fostering the development of a community of female leaders driving the energy transition in Central Asia.

The study tour kicked off with an Experience Sharing Meeting hosted by Ambassador Bakyt Dzhusupov, Co-ordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities. The meeting was attended by Kate Fearon, Officer-in-Charge/Secretary General and Director of the OSCE Conflict Prevention Centre, as well as Permanent Representatives of Central Asian participating States and donors. It provided a platform for Central Asian mentees to share their personal stories, and discuss the challenges women face in the energy sector, including gender inequality, limited access to professional development, and the lack of female representation in leadership roles.

"The energy sector holds immense potential for growth, particularly in Central Asia, and by amplifying women’s voices and contributions, we can unlock new pathways for innovation and progress,” said Ambassador Dzhusupov, highlighting the broader impact of the initiative.

Kate Fearon reinforced this message, adding, "This initiative is more than a mentoring programme. It is a powerful step towards a sustainable, secure, and inclusive future."

"We are witnessing first-hand how these women are breaking barriers and becoming role models for the next generation," said Giulia Manconi, Project Manager and Senior Energy Security Adviser.

The study tour also featured an insightful exchange with Ambassador Fatène Benhabylès-Foeth, Permanent Representative of France to the OSCE, during which Central Asian mentees shared their views and explored the barriers to achieving gender equality. Other activities included a female leadership training led by coach Maren Wölfl at Climate Lab, participation in the 2024 Edition of the Vienna Energy Security Dialogue, and a site visit to the Austrian Institute of Technology, including the SmartEST Laboratory, which provides a simulation infrastructure to analyze the interactions between components and the grid under realistic conditions. Additionally, participants visited the 'Plus-Energie-Office Tower' at TU Wien, the world’s first office building that feeds more energy into the grid than it consumes, and the Spittelau waste incineration facility.

The study tour was implemented in partnership with the Global Women’s Network for the Energy Transition (GWNET), and is part of the OSCE project ‘Promoting women’s economic empowerment in the energy sector in Central Asia’ funded by Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, and Poland.