Acumen Media launch NYC Climate Week ‘SDG Leaders’ interview series

NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Throughout Climate Week, International Video Publisher: Acumen Media , has captured a series of interviews with notable figures from the business community. The conversations - now available to watch on CNBC, go to the heart of what motivates leading business executives to pursue greater sustainability across their operations. The series provides an insight into how companies are embedding the 17 SDGs into their businesses, as they look to stay relevant and cutting-edge in the modern world.The interview series goal is to spark meaningful further debate and continued action within the business sector, providing additional impetus and inspiration at a crucial time for the global community.The companies that participated throughout Climate Week were Applied Materials, Amfori, Bureau Veritas, D6, Datamaran, EcoVadis, European Economics, IBM, Invest in Canada, Limak Cement, Mindshare, NSF, Outokumpu, P&G, Perkins Eastman, Sani Ikos, Scatec, SDSN, Turntide Technologies, and XVIVO Perfusion. Acumen Media’s CEO, Paolo Zanini, says: “Listening to the work of so many innovative businesses, bringing about a more sustainable shared future was truly inspiring and demonstrated the collective power of the private sector.”About Acumen:Based in London, Dubai, New York and Berlin, Acumen is an international video publisher, utilising film as a medium to communicate the stories of the world's biggest businesses to drive global development. Through the power of visual storytelling, Acumen generates narratives that connect people, amplify voices and inspire action.

