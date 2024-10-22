Openmind Networks Releases OpenRCS: Control and Monetization of RCS Business Messaging for MNOs

Openmind Networks, a global leader in mobile messaging solutions, today announced the launch of OpenRCS, its innovative platform designed to empower MNOs in RCS

OpenRCS is a game-changer for MNOs, providing them with the tools to not only enhance their service offerings, but also strategically monetize the RCS channel.” — Paul Kavanagh, Chief Revenue Officer at Openmind Networks

DUBLIN, LEINSTER, IRELAND, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Openmind Networks Unveils OpenRCS : Empowering MNOs with Unprecedented Control and Monetization of RCS Business Messaging ChannelsOpenmind Networks, a global leader in mobile messaging solutions, today announced the launch of OpenRCS, its innovative platform designed to empower mobile network operators (MNOs) with unprecedented control over their RCS business messaging channels, unlocking new monetization opportunities, enabling sophisticated messaging strategies, and restoring their central role in the messaging value chain.Thanks to backing from tech giants Google and Apple, RCS is rapidly emerging as the future of messaging, presenting mobile operators with challenges and opportunities in managing this shift. With rich media capabilities and interactive features, RCS presents a powerful evolution beyond traditional SMS messaging. OpenRCS empowers operators to retain strategic control, capitalize on rising traffic volumes, and meet the growing demand for rich, interactive business messaging services.With RCS business messaging traffic expected to increase by 350% over the next five years, and usage projected to surpass 5 billion users by the end of 2024, OpenRCS enables operators to offer their enterprise customers a communication channel with 99.3% penetration, exceptional engagement, and significant ROI.Key Benefits of OpenRCS:Control of RCS Business Messaging Traffic: The OpenRCS solution, designed to operate within the Google Jibe ecosystem, ensures that MNOs retain control over their messaging traffic by routing it through their own networks, providing superior oversight, billing accuracy, and security.Scalable Revenue Growth & Monetization: With the slowing growth of SMS A2P revenues, OpenRCS introduces innovative ways to monetize business messaging through rich content, interactive customer engagement, and the ability to support emerging services such as RCS-based e-commerce. This functionality is expected to drive exponential growth in business messaging traffic, boosting revenues through increased message volumes.Seamless Integration: Designed for rapid integration into existing infrastructures, OpenRCS is flexible enough to scale from local operators to global providers. It also integrates seamlessly with existing network infrastructure, minimizing downtime and enabling operators to get to market faster with new offerings.Security Oversight: By keeping RCS business messaging traffic within their domain, operators maintain regulatory compliance and ensure enterprise users are verified and secure - a necessity as messaging fraud continues to evolve.Paul Kavanagh, Chief Revenue Officer at Openmind Networks, commented on the launch: “OpenRCS is a game-changer for MNOs, providing them with the tools to not only enhance their service offerings, but also strategically monetize the RCS channel. As RCS continues to gain traction globally, OpenRCS positions operators at the forefront of the next generation of mobile communication”As MNOs look to secure their role in the evolving messaging ecosystem, OpenRCS offers a clear path to maintaining control, unlocking revenue, and delivering value to enterprise customers.About Openmind NetworksOpenmind Networks is an independent technology company focused on mobile messaging software services for the telecom industry. Openmind Networks' messaging solutions enable telecom firms to consolidate their core messaging, protect their network and unlock the potential in business messaging and 5G.Boasting a highly experienced team of engineers, Openmind Networks has consistently led the way in bringing new innovations to the mobile messaging industry for more than two decades.Responsible for delivering more than 1.5 billion messages per day, Openmind Networks’ global customer base includes the world's largest mobile operators, wholesalers, aggregators, social media providers and software firms.For more information about Openmind Networks and its communication platform solutions, please visit www.openmindnetworks.com Media ContactBrendan TobinMarketing DirectorOpenmind Networksbrendan.tobin@openmindnetworks.com

OpenRCS overview

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.