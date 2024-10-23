Wool Market Analysis: Key Trends, Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast 2024-2033

Wool Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $14.95 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%.

The wool market has seen substantial growth in recent years, increasing from $10 billion in 2023 to $10.79 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to demand from the textile industry, fashion trends and luxury apparel, the warmth and insulation properties of wool, its traditional and cultural significance, as well as the trend toward natural and sustainable fibers.

How Big Is the Global Wool Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The wool market is expected to maintain its robust growth, reaching $14.95 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. This growth during the forecast period is driven by increasing awareness of sustainable fashion, innovations in wool blends, trends in outdoor and activewear, global economic growth, and a revival of cultural heritage. Key trends for the forecast period include a focus on circular economy practices within the wool industry, an emphasis on luxury and high-end wool products, the use of wool in sustainable home textiles, the adoption of technology in wool farming, and the introduction of biodegradable and compostable wool products.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Wool Market?

The rising sheep population is expected to drive the growth of the market in the future. Sheep are domesticated ruminant mammals that belong to the genus ovis. An increase in sheep numbers can result in higher wool production, economic growth, and rural development, while also meeting the growing demand for wool across various sectors, including textiles, apparel, and home furnishings. Additionally, wool provides a renewable resource that can be harvested without causing harm to the animals.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Wool Market Share?

Key players in the market include Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Loro Piana S.P.A., Xinao Textiles Inc., Marzotto Group, Südwolle Group GmbH, Merinotex, National Spinning Co Inc., Pendleton Woolen Mills, Icebreaker, Carolina Mills Inc., Botto Giuseppe SpA, Abraham Moon & Sons Ltd., James Johnston & Company of Elgin Limited, Todd & Duncan Ltd., Kentwool Co, Schoeller GmbH & CoKG, Bower Roebuck & Co Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Wool Market Size?

Product innovations are a significant trend gaining traction in the market. Leading companies in this sector are concentrating on creating innovative solutions to enhance their market position.

How Is the Global Wool Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Fine Wool (= 25 µ), Medium Wool (25 to 35 µ), Coarse Wool (= 35 µ)

2) By Source: Merino Wool, Peruvian Highland Wool, Teeswater Wool, Shetland Wool, Cashmere Wool, Other Sources

3) By Application: Apparels, Interior Textiles

Asia-Pacific: The Leading Region in the Wool Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the wool market in 2023. Western Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

What Is the Wool Market?

Wool is the silky, wavy, or curly undercoat of various hairy mammals, made up of a network of keratin fibers covered with fine scales. It is harvested by shearing the fleece (hair) from sheep and other animals. Wool is mainly used to produce winter accessories, clothing, and blankets.

