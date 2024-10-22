Full Circle Expanding Regenerative Orthopedics - A Breakthrough in Healing

Full Circle Orthopedics

Full Circle expands its Regenerative Orthopedics program, offering advanced healing options like PRP, A2M, and Shockwave Therapy for musculoskeletal injuries.

Regenerative Orthopedics is a game-changer for those suffering from chronic pain and injuries.” — Courtney Kelm, Founder of Full Circle Orthopedics and Sports Medicine

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Full Circle Orthopedics is proud to announce the expansion of its innovative Regenerative Orthopedics program, designed to revolutionize the way patients experience healing and recovery from musculoskeletal injuries. Utilizing cutting-edge techniques such as Protein Rich Plasma (A2M), Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP), Focused Shockwave Therapy , and Microvascular Tissue Grafting (mVASC), Full Circle is committed to providing safe, effective options that empower the body’s natural properties to heal tendon injuries and slow down osteoarthritis.Regenerative Orthopedics represents a significant advancement in medical science, focusing on harnessing the body’s own healing capabilities while avoiding steroids and surgery. Through a comprehensive evaluation, our expert team identifies the root causes of pain and develops personalized treatment plans tailored to each patient’s unique needs. This approach not only alleviates pain but also promotes long-term joint health and function.“Regenerative Orthopedics is a game-changer for those suffering from chronic pain and injuries,” said Courtney Kelm, founder of Full Circle. “Our treatments are designed to enhance recovery while minimizing downtime, allowing patients to return to their daily activities faster and with improved outcomes.”Key features of Full Circle’s Regenerative Orthopedics program include:- Alpha 2 Macroglobulin (A2M): Uses concentrated plasma similar to PRP but also harnesses a protein that slows osteoarthritis by binding to enzymes that breakdown cartilage.- Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Therapy: Utilizes the patient’s own plasma to concentrate healing properties called growth factors, effectively reducing pain, healing partial tendon tears, and improving joint and tissue function.- Focused Shockwave Therapy: A non-invasive sound wave treatment that can heal pain and tissue injury, while promoting faster recovery.- Microvascular Tissue Grafting (mVASC): Enhances blood flow to injured areas, facilitating regeneration and healing.- Alpha 2 Macroglobulin (A2M): A cutting-edge treatment that utilizes concentrated plasma to combat inflammation and preserve joint health.As part of their commitment to advancing orthopedic care, Full Circle continuously invests in education and research, ensuring their team stays at the forefront of medical advancements. With over 90,000 patient visits and 50,000 injections performed, they have the expertise to deliver exceptional results safely and effectively.For more information about Full Circle’s Regenerative Orthopedics options and to schedule an appointment, you may visit their website at https://fullcircleorthopedics.com/ About Full Circle Orthopedics: Full Circle Orthopedics and Sports Medicine specializes in comprehensive orthopedic evaluations and treatments for orthopedic and sports injuries. Our mission is to provide patients with innovative solutions that promote healing and enhance quality of life through personalized care while avoiding steroids and surgery.

Monster Walks - Preventing Joint and Tendon Pain

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.