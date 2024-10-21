Minister for Foreign Affairs to take part in anniversary celebration of Nordic embassies in Berlin

SWEDEN, October 21 - Published 21 October 2024

On 21 October, Minister for Foreign Affairs Maria Malmer Stenergard and her Nordic colleagues will be joined by Germany’s foreign minister in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Nordic Embassies complex in Berlin. The event will highlight the growing Nordic-German cooperation and shared ambition to promote a secure and sustainable future. Guests of honour include the Crown Princess and Prince Daniel, the German President, the King and Queen of Denmark, the Presidents of Finland and Iceland and Norway’s Crown Prince and Crown Princess.

“Germany is a close neighbour and a reliable, like-minded partner. The 25th anniversary celebration highlights the increasingly important Nordic-German cooperation and our joint efforts to promote a peaceful, secure and sustainable future. The economic, industrial and innovative strength and cultural connection shared by the Nordic countries and Germany offer numerous possibilities for cooperation. It will be a pleasure to take part in the celebration and at the same time make use of the opportunity for meaningful discussions between friends,” says Ms Malmer Stenergard. The celebration on 21 October will include speeches, the inauguration of artwork by Maria Miesenberger and a preview of a Nordic exhibition. The German President and First Lady will host a dinner in the evening. The five Nordic foreign ministers will also be in talks with their German counterpart Annalena Baerbock. This will be followed by a press conference.

