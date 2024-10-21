Senate Resolution 363 Printer's Number 1969
PENNSYLVANIA, October 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1969
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
363
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY AUMENT, MARTIN AND GEBHARD, OCTOBER 21, 2024
INTRODUCED AND ADOPTED, OCTOBER 21, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Expressing condolences and honoring the life and legacy of the
Honorable Noah W. Wenger.
WHEREAS, The Senate of Pennsylvania mourns the loss of the
Honorable Noah W. Wenger, a former member of the Senate and
House of Representatives of Pennsylvania, who passed away on
February 28, 2024, at the age of 89; and
WHEREAS, The son of the late Elam and Hettie Weaver Wenger,
Mr. Wenger was born October 20, 1934, in New Holland; and
WHEREAS, He moved with his family to a farm in Stevens at the
age of nine and eventually shared this same farm with his late
wife of 57 years, Barbara Ann Bundrick Wenger; and
WHEREAS, Mr. Wenger was elected to the Pennsylvania House of
Representatives, 99th Legislative District, in 1976, and, after
serving three terms, he was elected in 1982 to the Pennsylvania
Senate, 36th Senatorial District, which included parts of
Chester and Lancaster Counties; and
WHEREAS, Instrumental in creating this Commonwealth's
farmland preservation law, Mr. Wenger served as Senate Majority
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.