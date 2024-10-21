Senate Resolution 363 Printer's Number 1969

PENNSYLVANIA, October 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1969

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

363

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY AUMENT, MARTIN AND GEBHARD, OCTOBER 21, 2024

INTRODUCED AND ADOPTED, OCTOBER 21, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Expressing condolences and honoring the life and legacy of the

Honorable Noah W. Wenger.

WHEREAS, The Senate of Pennsylvania mourns the loss of the

Honorable Noah W. Wenger, a former member of the Senate and

House of Representatives of Pennsylvania, who passed away on

February 28, 2024, at the age of 89; and

WHEREAS, The son of the late Elam and Hettie Weaver Wenger,

Mr. Wenger was born October 20, 1934, in New Holland; and

WHEREAS, He moved with his family to a farm in Stevens at the

age of nine and eventually shared this same farm with his late

wife of 57 years, Barbara Ann Bundrick Wenger; and

WHEREAS, Mr. Wenger was elected to the Pennsylvania House of

Representatives, 99th Legislative District, in 1976, and, after

serving three terms, he was elected in 1982 to the Pennsylvania

Senate, 36th Senatorial District, which included parts of

Chester and Lancaster Counties; and

WHEREAS, Instrumental in creating this Commonwealth's

farmland preservation law, Mr. Wenger served as Senate Majority

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18