Lane Restriction on WV 2 (Main Street), Southbound, in Weirton, to Begin Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Page Content A portion of WV 2 (Main Street), at 3425 Main Street, in Weirton, will have the southbound lanes restricted to one lane, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, for gas line maintenance. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​ ​

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.