Lane Restriction on WV 20, in Jacksonburg, to Begin Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Page Content A portion of WV 20, in Jacksonburg, will be restricted to one lane from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., beginning Tuesday, October 22, 2024, through Friday, November 22, 2024, for gas line installation. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and expect slight delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​

