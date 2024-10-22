Just in time for Bridge Day! New bridge poster available for download from WVDOH

Page Content

West Virginia is known for some of the most interesting and beautiful bridges in the country. With over 7,000 bridges in the state, a few are bound to stand out.



Starting with engineering marvel of the New River Gorge Bridge, the crown jewel of Mountain State bridges, the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) has created a poster featuring 15 of the state’s most interesting structures for free download.



To download your own bridge poster for free, scan the QR code below.







The WVDOH has also created a downloadable poster of all 17 of the Mountain State’s historic covered bridges. To download the covered bridge poster, scan below.











The WVDOH is also in the running for a national transportation award for the Wellsburg Bridge project, including the People's Choice Award, determined by public vote. Help West Virginia receive national attention by voting for the project, once a day, every day, through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2024. Vote HERE, or scan the QR code below.





