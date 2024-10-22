Building a "Society of Well-being" Through Food: "World King of Chefs Summit 2024" to be Held November 16th - 18th

World King of Chefs Cooking Competition 2023 World Food Education Forum 2023

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pasona Group Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Group CEO: Yasuyuki Nambu) will hold "Awaji Well-being Week", a series of events dedicated to health, food, and well-being* on Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture, from Friday, November 1st to Monday, November 18th. One of these events will be the "World King of Chefs Summit 2024", to be held from Saturday, November 16th to Monday, November 18th. Chefs and experts on food and health will be invited to the event, which aims to create a "society of well-being" through the power of food.

This fourth iteration of the World King of Chefs Summit has invited Mr. Yukio Hattori, President of Hattori Nutrition College as Chairman of the Executive Committee. The competition will be divided into two categories under the theme of a "healthy gourmet menu using Awaji Island ingredients and which contributes to the health of people and the planet", including the World King of Chefs Cooking Competition, which sees international chefs exhibiting their home countries' unique flavors and techniques, and the Youth King of Chefs Cooking Competition, in which aspiring chefs from culinary schools can test their skills. Both events aim to implement "local production for local consumption" using Awaji Island ingredients, thereby reducing CO2 emissions from transportation of ingredients.

The "World Food Education Forum" will be themed on "the origin and future of Japanese food", and will feature keynote speeches and panel discussions about sustainable food and health, with guest speakers such as Nahoko Furuta, who in addition to being a Specially-Appointed Professor at the University of Hyogo, Graduate School of Landscape Design and Management, also works with the Hyogo Tourism Bureau as a Tourism Producer to broadcast the appeal of the region. The event will conclude with the "World King of Chefs Summit Declaration".

Through this event, Pasona Group has expressed that it hopes to create opportunities for people to consider not only human health and diet, but also the health of the planet as a whole, with the aim of creating a society of sustainability and true fulfillment.

* "Well-being" refers to "a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity" (as defined by the World Health Organization).

■Overview: World King of Chefs Summit 2024

Dates: Saturday, November 16th - Monday, November 18th, 2024

Location: Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan

Content:

[World King of Chefs Cooking Competition] (Dates: November 16th - 17th; Venue: Ocean Terrace - 816 Nojima-hikinoura, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture)

◇Youth King of Chefs Cooking Competition (November 16th)

This competition, open to high school, culinary school, and university students all over Japan aims to test and sharpen the skills of future chefs, and perhaps even uncover future stars. There are both individual and group divisions. In the individual competition, participants whose recipes pass the first stage of judging may compete in a grand final to decide the winner. In the group competition, up to 3 people per group may participate. The young chefs will be judged on their ingenuity and culinary sensibility as they craft dishes with Awaji Island ingredients and the theme of "healthy gourmet", while taking issues such as food safety and sustainability into account.

Chef Katsuhiro Nakamura, Honorary Executive Chef of Hotel Metropolitan EDMONT, will judge the youth competition.

◇World King of Chefs Cooking Competition (November 17th)

Following the theme of "plant-based food that is good for people and the planet", top chefs from around the world will compete to craft beautiful dishes representing their home countries. A panel of judges will pick winners in multiple categories. With consideration given to the environment and food safety, the competition will also be an opportunity to admire the creativity of many countries' food cultures, and learn about food and health around the world.

Competition judges will be Yukio Hattori, President of Hattori Gakuen and Principal of Hattori Nutrition College, as well as Chef Katsuhiro Nakamura, Honorary Executive Chef of Hotel Metropolitan EDMONT.

◇Tsunagaru Marché (November 16th - 17th)

Themed on "From Awaji Island to Hyogo Prefecture and the world", this market showcases the diverse food cultures that originated in the five regions of Hyogo Prefecture, as well as food booths that include countries exhibiting at the Expo 2025 in Osaka, Kansai, Japan. Local specialties from Hyogo Prefecture's five historical regions Settsu (Kobe/Hanshin), Harima, Tajima, Tamba, and Awaji will be featured, as well as a World Marché with a variety foods and cultural experiences from around the world.

[World Food Education Forum] (Date: November 18th; Venue: SEIKAIHA Naminoritei - 70 Nojima Okawa, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture)

Experts specialized in the fields of food and health will give keynote speeches and hold panel discussions themed on " the origin and future of Japanese food". The forum will delve deep into the topic of sustainable food production, not only from the perspective of human health, but from the health of the planet as a whole. Conclusions drawn from the discussions will be announced as the "Awaji Island Well-being Declaration". The forum will be broadcasted live online.

Speakers:

Yukiyo Kashiwabara, Department Chief, Department of Health Promotion through Rice, Japan Association of Health care Initiative

Rei Shibata, Company Physician & Health Promotion Section Chief, Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc.; Former Professor, Nagoya University Graduate School of Medicine

Masumi Niwa, Representative Director, LifeScience Research Association for Food and Agriculture

Kotobuki Kitajima, President & CEO, MIMC Co. Ltd.

Miho Arai, CEO, La Carpe, Inc.

Facilitators:

Nahoko Furuta; Specially-Appointed Professor, Graduate School of Landscape Design and Management, University of Hyogo; Tourism Producer, Hyogo Tourism Bureau

Takao Saito, Chairperson, Plant Based Lifestyle Lab; Executive Manager, cotta Co., Ltd.

Price: Free

Website: https://kingofchefssummit.com/

Organizer: World King of Chefs Summit 2024 Executive Committee (Planning and operations: Pasona Group Inc.)

Contact: World King of Chefs Summit 2024 Executive Committee

Tel: +81 (0)50-3684-4874

E-mail: kingofchefs@pasonagroup.co.jp

Note: Event details are correct at time of writing but may be subject to change.

■Overview: Awaji Well-being Week 2024

Awaji Well-being Week is a multi-part event themed on well-being of the "body, mind, and bonds", with the aim of creating "a society of well-being and true fulfillment in which everyone can live in good health". This year includes a variety of events centered on sports, food, healthcare, innovation, and more from late October to early November. Participants of all ages, genders, and nationalities are invited to participate and experience well-being.

1. UNDOKAI WORLD CUP 2024

Dates: Friday, November 1st - Monday, November 4th (national holiday)

Content: With the aim of helping achieve a society in which everyone can enjoy good health, this sports festival has been held on Awaji Island since 2016. Everyone, regardless or age, gender, or nationality, is welcome to participate.

2. Awaji Well-being Business Contest 2024

Date: Wednesday, November 13th

Content: A business pitch contest themed around "well-being", for entrepreneurs and businesses. Winners will receive support from Pasona Group to develop their idea from proof of concept to a business, through collaboration with Pasona Group's Awaji Island initiatives and more.

3. Awaji Well-being Innovation Forum 2024

Date: Thursday, November 14th

Content: Based on the concept of "well-being for individuals, society, and the planet", this forum invites academics and professionals at the forefront of fields such as medicine and "living labs" to collaborate in designing a better society for the future.

4. World King of Chefs Summit 2024

Dates: Saturday, November 16th - Monday, November 18th

Content: This event includes two cooking competitions themed around "well-being through food". In the Youth Cooking Competition, aspiring young chefs from all over Japan put their skills to the test, while in the World Cooking Competition, top chefs from around the globe represent their respective nations. Additional events include a market spotlighting the bounties of Hyogo Prefecture's land and seas, and a forum in which a panel of experts grapple with various societal issues related to food.

