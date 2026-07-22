Assistant Manager, Regional Implementation

Location: Vientiane, Laos | Full-time | Fixed term contract until 30 June 2028

The Program

BEQUAL supports the education priorities of the Government of Laos (GoL) described in the Ministry of Education and Sports (MoES) Education, Science and Sports Sector Development Plan 2026-2030 and is aligned with the strategic directions set out in Australia’s International Development Policy, Gender Equality Strategy, and Disability Equity and Rights Strategy, as well as the Australia – Laos Development Partnership Plan 2024-2029. BEQUAL partners with MoES to improve teaching quality and student engagement and learning outcomes, with a particular focus on teaching and learning resources development, teacher professional development and management, and ensuring mainstreamed and targeted Gender Equality Disability and Social Inclusion (GEDSI) interventions contribute towards safer and more inclusive education for all students, especially the most marginalised learners. BEQUAL Phase 2 builds on the seven years of investment and significant achievements of Phase 1.

The Position

The Assistant Manager, Regional Implementation supports the effective planning, coordination and delivery of BEQUAL-supported Continuing Professional Development (CPD) activities in the relevant geographic region, with a focus on implementation support, logistics and field-level coordination. The position works closely with the Program Delivery and Sustainability Manager, government counterparts, Teacher Training Colleges (TTCs) and BEQUAL teams to support consistent and high-quality delivery, including grant implementation, monitoring, reporting and data collection. The role also contributes to effective collaboration across regional and sub-national staff and helps ensure activities are implemented in a gender-sensitive, inclusive and child-safe manner.

The Person

You have significant field-based experience in the education sector or another public sector in Lao PDR, in particular with provincial and district authorities as well as communities. You can facilitate workshops based on principles of adult education. You have demonstrated experience managing project activities and budgets, and administrating small grants, as well as experience in activity monitoring, including data collection, management, analysis and reporting. You have experience in addressing gender equality, disability, social inclusion and child protection in development programs. You have excellent communication and interpersonal skills, including experience working in a diverse team.

How to Apply

Tetra Tech International Development is an equal opportunity employer. We encourage women, persons with a disability and people of diverse ethnicities to apply. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to sex, ethnicity, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability, or age

To apply for this position please visit Tetra Tech International Development Assistant Manager, Regional Implementation – Tetra Tech International Development Careers

Applications close 11:59pm AEDT, 11 August 2026