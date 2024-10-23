OPPPEIN Attends the 136th Canton Fair from 23rd to 27th October

OPPEIN Canton Fair 2024 Invitation oppein modern walnut veneer and grey custom kitchen cabinets oppein full house customization

OPPEIN Home Group Inc. (SSEC:603833.SS)

GUANGZHOU, GUANGDONG, CHINA, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 136th Canton Fair is just around the corner. OPPEIN Home Group Inc., the largest cabinetry manufacturer in Asia, will make an impressive presentation, offering global visitors a first-hand experience of their top-tier products and comprehensive consultations on franchises. Join OPPEIN during Phase 2, which runs from October 23rd to 27th, at Booth 11.1 A07-A10 B13-B16 to discover why they are a leading brand in the home improvement sector.

As one of the world's largest and most prestigious trade fairs, the Canton Fair provides a vital platform for businesses to showcase their innovations, network with partners, and engage with new market opportunities. It attracts millions of exhibitors and buyers worldwide every year.

Oppein Home Exhibition Information

●Location: China Import and Export Fair Complex, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China

●Time: Phase 2, October 23rd - 27th

●Booth No.: 11.1 A07-A10, B13-B16

About Oppein

Founded in 1994, Oppein Home Group Inc. has established itself as China's leading kitchen and custom home furnishing brand and a global leader in cabinetry manufacturing. With over three decades of experience, Oppein is synonymous with quality and excellence.

The company offers a full range of high-quality custom kitchen cabinets, wardrobes, bespoke furniture, bathroom products, interior doors, and aluminum windows and doors, making it an ideal one-stop shop for sophisticated and functional home furnishings.

In 2023, Oppein achieved a sales turnover of USD 3.25 billion, marking its 30th consecutive year of growth. The brand has a strong global presence. In over 130 countries and regions, millions of families have praised the quality of Oppen cabinets and furniture. It has 8,786 showrooms worldwide and over 10,000 global projects completed.

During the 136th Canton Fair

Discover Innovative Products for Your Project

At the 136th Canton Fair, OPPEIN will showcase a diverse range of home furnishings, including:

- Kitchen Cabinets: Elegant and functional designs tailored to meet modern needs.

- Wardrobes and Closets: Stylish and practical storage solutions for different floorplans

- Bathroom Vanities: Premium integrated sinks and stylish cabinets to elevate your project value

- Doors, Walls & Windows: High-quality lacquered and WPC doors that enhance aesthetics and security.

At the fair, you can get detailed consultations, instant quotes, and exclusive offers for partnering on a project. It would be a perfect opportunity to explore the latest trends in home design and discover what makes OPPEIN a leader in the global market.

Explore Franchise Opportunity for Business Growth

As a company with a strong international presence, OPPEIN offers a variety of business franchise programs tailored for distributors, contractors, and retailers. At the Canton Fair, attendees will have the chance to discuss franchise possibilities directly with the OPPEIN business development team. They will be available to explain the business model and how they support partners for mutual prosperity.

Join the Oppein Franchise Network and enjoy:

- Unmatched Manufacturing Power: With five production sites generating over 25,000 cabinets daily, Oppein guarantees a stable and reliable supply for your business.

- Diverse Product Range: Comprehensive offerings include kitchen cabinets, wardrobes, bathroom products, and home furniture, allowing you to expand your portfolio and meet various customer needs.

- Comprehensive Support: Take advantage of exclusive subsidies, showroom design assistance, and tailored training sessions to ensure your success.

Book an Appointment before the Fair

The 136th Canton Fair in 2024 presents an exceptional opportunity to explore the future of home customization, with Oppein highlighted as a key exhibitor. To schedule a meeting with Oppein at the fair, please feel free to contact us. A dedicated specialist will follow up promptly to confirm the details before the event.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.