OPPEIN Formaldehyde-Purifying Green Panel Wins Prestigious A' Design Award

oppein-formaldehyde-purifying-green-panel-a-design-award oppein modern walnut veneer and grey custom kitchen cabinets Oppein modern minimalist grey and white full house furniture

OPPEIN Home Group Inc. (SSEC:603833.SS)

PERTH, AUSTRALIA, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2025, Oppein Home Group, the global leader in integrated home solutions, won the 2024–2025 Bronze A' Design Award for the innovative Formaldehyde-Purifying Green Panel in the Furniture Accessories, Hardware, and Materials Design Category, which marks Oppein’s consecutive international design honor from 2021 to 2025. Recognition from the esteemed A' Design Awards reinforces the company’s reputation as a leader in advancing innovations in global home living.

Founded in 1994, OPPEIN Home Group Inc. has been a global leader in cabinet manufacturing and China’s leading kitchen and custom home furnishing brand. OPPEIN is synonymous with quality and excellence with over three decades of experience.

As a one-stop shop for sophisticated and functional home furnishings, the company offers a full range of high-quality custom kitchen cabinets, bedroom wardrobes, bespoke furniture, bathroom vanities, interior doors and aluminum windows and doors.

The A' Design Award and Competition is one of the world’s largest, most prestigious, and influential design accolades, representing one of the highest achievements in the field of design. It evaluates entries from over 180 countries based on criteria such as innovation, functionality, and sustainability, with a jury comprising more than 100 international experts from academia, media, and design institutions. Oppein has won the awards in 2023 and 2024 for home furniture designs, and these consecutive wins highlight Oppein’s exceptional commitment to design-driven engineering, which is a rarity in mass manufacturing industries.

The 2025 award-winning green panel focuses on the health concerns around indoor air pollution. Using Oppein’s patented Nano-Active Purification Technology, it continuously breaks down formaldehyde at the molecular level, achieving a consistent 82.4% purification rate. Unlike traditional "low-emission" materials, this active system transforms cabinets into self-cleaning air filters. The innovation upholds Oppein’s hallmark qualities: scratch-resistant nanocoatings, CARB P2 (USA) and ENF (China) certifications, and seamless integration with high-end finishes like matte lacquers and textured woodgrains.

Amid growing health awareness, consumers increasingly seek healthy, eco-friendly, aesthetic, and personalized home solutions. Oppein’s formaldehyde-free panel delivers comprehensive purification and sterilization across physical, chemical, and biological aspects through a single coating. It adapts to diverse decoration papers, accommodating varied home styles and aesthetic preferences. This design integrity reflects Oppein’s 31-year legacy: every innovation balances novel functionality with timeless aesthetics. And further in the future, the company expects to have more innovative designs to improve the living experience of all families around the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.