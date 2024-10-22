ALL-NEW PLUSH TOY PLUZZLES™ TO HIT SHELVES IN NOVEMBER

Pluzzles - Chloe and Her BFFs - Series 1 Pluzzles - Brights - Series 2

The more you collect, the more you connect™! Wins 2024 National Parenting Product Award for Best Toy

We are so excited for the world to see Pluzzles which are sure to grab a piece of your heart.” — Yoonique’s Founder and CEO Jeanne Yoon

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Plush where everyone fits in! Los Angeles-based toy company Yoonique LLC today revealed the first two series from its debut plush line Pluzzles ( www.pluzzles.com ), rolling out nationally on retail shelves this November. Pluzzles are a new, innovative, and creative approach to plush – each piece is as loveable and huggable as the next, and connects together with other Pluzzles to form a larger vibrant collection.Each Pluzzles piece has a unique name, as well as super soft and squishy 3D stuffing, corduroy accents, and is finished with pellet beads in the bottom “legs” of each piece. The Pluzzles line will expand to include additional series of characters including Brights, fruit salad, sports, fantasy, and seasonal items, and much more to come in 2025 and beyond.“We are so excited for the world to see Pluzzles which are sure to grab a piece of your heart,” says Yoonique’s Founder and CEO Jeanne Yoon. Yoon’s idea for Pluzzles came during the recent pandemic after meeting new friends and their pets while walking around the neighborhood with Chloe, her beloved pet dog. “This is a fun new collectible plush concept that we think will resonate in the industry, as well as with consumers who are always looking for the next hot collectible plush toy, gift item or stocking stuffer.”This month, Pluzzles was recognized with a 2024 National Parenting Products Award (NAPPA) for “Best Toy.” Each year, NAPPA’s team of evaluators, along with parent and child testers, select the best toys and other family must-haves. “The quality of these plush dogs is great. Each puzzle piece is a different breed of dog, and the coloring, ear, tail, and even nose shapes are pretty accurate to that breed of dog,” said one evaluator. “My daughter really got a kick out of them.”Series one, Chloe and Her BFFs, is inspired by real-life pet dogs including Chloe the cairn terrier, Milo the shepherd mix, Zeus the frenchie, Brisket the pug, Cooper the golden doodle, and Luna the maltipoo. Series two, Brights, features vibrant and colorful wild animals including a blue elephant, pink leopard, teal gorilla, and multi-colored styles of giraffe, tiger, and leopard. Sizes will range from seven inches (7”) to 16 inches (MSRP: $5 and up) and are designed for kids ages three and up, “kidults,” and collectors of all ages.Caring for Pluzzles is easy. Use a cloth or sponge with lukewarm water and mild soap to rub your soft toy clean. Allow to air dry, then brush gently.For more information, visit www.pluzzles.com and follow @yooniquetoys and #pluzzles on Facebook and Instagram.About Yoonique LLCFounded in March 2024 by toy industry executive Jeanne Yoon, Yoonique LLC is positioned to become the next major player in the plush toy and gift business. With its executive team having more than 100 years of experience in the plush industry, Yoonique’s customer-first approach focuses on efficiency, high-quality standards, workmanship and providing customers with the greatest and most “yoonique” plush toys in the marketplace. Yoonique will serve the needs of retailers across mass, toy/gift/specialty, party stores, supermarkets, drug stores and amusement/crane. Offices and design facilities are located in Los Angeles with production facilities in Jining, Shandong Province, China. www.yooniquetoys.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.