U.S. Chamber Launches Seven-Figure Education Program Highlighting Tax Policy

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce launched a seven-figure education program highlighting the work of elected officials, all of whom are waging competitive 2024 races, emphasizing the need to avoid a tax hike when many of the 2017 tax reforms expire next year. Ensuring the United States has a competitive tax code and delivering that message to candidates and members of Congress is a top priority for the Chamber. The advertisements are running on platforms in select states and Congressional districts over the next two weeks.

“Absent congressional action, American families, workers, and businesses will be hit with the largest tax increase in American history at the end of 2025. Thankfully, there are members of Congress who continue to fight to keep jobs in America and prices low for families, and we are confident they will work to avoid the largest tax hike in history,” said U.S. Chamber of Commerce Senior Political Strategist Ashlee Rich Stephenson. “These policymakers know what’s at stake—increased costs for families and consumers, harm to Main Street businesses, reduced take-home pay for workers, stifled innovation and job creation in America—and now is the time for them to act.”

The ads thanking members and encouraging them to keep up the fight for American families and businesses are running in districts represented by Don Bacon (R-NE-02), Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-OR-05), Juan Ciscomani (R-AZ-06), Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY-04), Ken Calvert (R-CA-41), John Duarte (R-CA-13), Jared Golden (D-ME-02), Jen Kiggans (R-VA-02), Mike Garcia (R-CA-27), Tom Kean (R-NJ-07), David Schweikert (R-AZ-01), Mike Lawler (R-NY-17), Michelle Steel (R-CA-45), Marc Molinaro (R-NY-19), and David Valadao (R-CA-22), as well as in Texas for Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX).

Contrast ads calling on Senator Jon Tester (D-MT), Matt Cartwright (D-PA-08), and Susan Wild (D-PA-07) to do more to protect American families, workers, and businesses from a potential tax hike are also running in those respective states and districts.

Earlier this year, the Chamber launched a comprehensive education and advocacy blitz in support of maintaining a pro-growth tax code that builds a robust economy that benefits all Americans.