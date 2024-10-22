Brazilian Sensation Marco Rio Takes the Wheel: From Fashion Designer to Xtreme Racer in California

Marco Rio Marco Rio and friends Marco Rio at Xtreme Racing Event Marco Rio Fragrance

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “In an electrifying twist, Marco Rio, the Brazilian designer for Nicolas of Palm Beach, has tried his skilled guitar fingers at the steering wheel at an Xtreme racing event in California.” Says Lisa Pamintuan, President of Worldipi.com. Known for his incredible talent as a singer-songwriter and his unique flair in fashion, Marco is proving that he thrives on adrenaline just as much as creativity.

Pamintuan, enthusiastically states, “To say that Marco is Xtreme is an understatement. While preparing for his 2025 music tour and launching his new clothing line, this multi-talented artist took a thrilling detour to experience the high-speed world of Xtreme driving. Marco’s unbelievable physical skills, which he showcases while playing guitar and surfing, have captivated audiences and generated buzz around his intense workout regimen.”

Pamintuan continues, "As his manager, I recognized the need for Marco to unwind amidst his busy schedule of completing a new album and launching his beachwear line. Marco interpreted that as a cue to dive headfirst into Xtreme driving. This surfer, skater, songwriter, singer, and designer is always on the go, proving that rest is not in his vocabulary. And let’s not forget the challenge of giving autographs while dodging enthusiastic fans—it’s an athletic feat of its own!”

