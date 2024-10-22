Legacy Ranch Complete with Equestrian Center in Conifer, Colorado to Auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

The Second Chance Ranch | 9141 Mountain Ranch Road & 31652 Shadow Mountain Road, Conifer, Denver Area, Colorado Nestled on two parcels encompassing nearly 50 acres of park-like land, this remarkable property features a primary home, a charming guest house, state-of-the-art equestrian facilities, and an additional multi-unit log-style home. The parcel at 9141 Mountain Ranch Road features the main home and guest home, as well equestrian facilities, spread across 15.57± acres. The custom equestrian facilities feature a 20,000-square-foot indoor arena, a 45,000 square-foot outdoor arena, eight stalls, tack room, and more. The parcel at 31652 Shadow Mountain Drive features 35.08± acres with an additional multi-unit log-style home.

The estate is set to auction in cooperation with LIV Sotheby's International Realty and Mason & Morse Ranch Co. Inc.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A sprawling mountain retreat known as the ‘2nd Chance Ranch’ in Conifer, Colorado, a city located on the outskirts of Denver and Evergreen, is set to auction next month via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. Listed for US$7.4 million by Emily Henderson of LIV Sotheby's International Realty and Ted Schaal of Mason & Morse Ranch Co. Inc., starting bids are anticipated between US$1.75 million and US$3.25 million.

Bidding is scheduled to open on 14 November via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace and close on 26 November during the firm’s live auction at Sotheby’s London.

The full offering encompasses nearly 50 acres spanning two properties: 15.57 acres at 9141 Mountain Ranch Road featuring the main home, guest house, and a state-of-the-art equestrian (barn) facility, and the adjoining 35.08 acre parcel at 31652 Shadow Mountain Drive, including an additional log home.

The main home at 9141 Mountain Ranch Road is situated in a park-like setting and includes four bedrooms and six bathrooms, and features historic-inspired architecture framing stunning mountain views. Wood timbers and stone accents throughout the interior cultivate a serene, peaceful connection to the picturesque landscape just outside, with the surrounding forest cloaking the home in lush greenery. A bubbling water feature near the outdoor patio creates a calm atmosphere, while a home movie theater and game room enable unrivaled relaxation and entertainment. A multi-car garage is located nearby with a two-bedroom guesthouse set atop it.

Located on the same parcel, the 33,000 square foot equestrian center has eight stalls with outdoor runs, automatic waterers, tack room, an office, and a one-bedroom, one-bathroom living quarters with full kitchen and a spacious living room/dining area. An expansive multi-chair viewing area overlooks the 20,000-square-foot indoor arena. The indoor arena provides an array of possibilities, from a multi-car garage for the car collector, a pickleball or tennis court or an indoor soccer field for those seeking activity and entertainment, or the arena can be used as it was initially for training, reigning or cutting horses, or hunter jumping horses. An additional 45,000-square-foot outdoor riding arena and the fenced, gentle acreage of the full estate offers expansive space for equine or recreational needs and is perfect for roaming either by foot or on horseback. Set just 35 miles southwest of the bustling city of Denver, the location makes the property a versatile home base from which to experience all that Colorado has to offer.

Next door, 31652 Shadow Mountain Drive offers a charming, multi-unit log home with the potential to be used for an overflow of guests or employees. In addition, another two-story garage with three stalls offers space for cars or other all-terrain vehicles, while the upper level provides an open space for storage or other possibilities.

“By partnering with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, we’re reaching a global network of buyers who will understand and appreciate the property’s unmatched combination of beauty and state-of-the-art amenities,” said Henderson. “Whether for equestrian use, a private escape, or alternate future venture, this estate offers the perfect blend of elegance, tranquility, and flexibility.”

“This property is truly exceptional, offering both expansive acreage and modern amenities, all within reach of Denver’s vibrant city life,” said Schaal. “From the historic-inspired architectural details to the state-of-the art facilities, this property is the perfect harmony of indoor and outdoor mountain living—all set against the backdrop of one of the country’s most beautiful landscapes.”

Conifer, Colorado which neighbors Evergreen, Colorado offers the ideal balance between tranquil mountain living and easy access to city conveniences. Just 35 minutes from Denver and 50 minutes from Denver International Airport, the property is well-positioned for both commuters and travelers alike. Outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy local hiking spots like Meyer Ranch Park and Reynolds Park, or head further north to Rocky Mountain National Park for a day of adventure and exploration. Nearby Evergreen, just 20 minutes away, offers even more trails for outdoor adventures, as well as charming shops and live music venues. With a close-knit community, Conifer provides a vibrant, peaceful lifestyle with stunning mountain views in every direction.

Images of the property can be viewed here. All photo credits should be provided to Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions.

2nd Chance Ranch is available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Property and opportunity details provided by seller or others; buyer to verify. Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s best luxury real estate auction marketplace, with state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.