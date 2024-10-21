Province partnering with the Atlantic Police Academy to offer Correctional Officer Training Program

CANADA, October 21 - The Province, in partnership with the Atlantic Police Academy (APA), is offering Island residents the opportunity to pursue a career in correctional services at a reduced cost.

The Correctional Officer Training Program will develop 12 students’ skills and knowledge on intervention and de-escalation strategies, crisis management, Canadian law, ethics and professionalism, workplace health and safety, as well as topics specific to correctional services. The six-month program will begin in January 2025, and will include 17 weeks of course work and a seven-week on-the-job training component at Island correctional centres.

Graduates of the program will receive a Correctional Officer diploma from the Atlantic Police Academy and will be interviewed for employment with PEI Correctional Services.

“Holland College and the Atlantic Police Academy are pleased with our on-going partnership with the Government of Prince Edward Island through SkillsPEI, to deliver our Correctional Officer program to this cohort at a much-reduced cost, said Jeffery Minten, Executive Director of the Atlantic Police Academy. “The training that these students undertake will assist in providing capable officers to serve PEI’s correctional system.”

Expanding our correctional services team and providing them with the skills and training to succeed and stay in the space long term, is vital in improving our system experience for everyone. This partnership with Holland College and SkillsPEI continues to grow the representation in this area by making a career in public safety more accessible for everyone.” - Deputy Premier, Minister of Justice and Public Safety and Attorney General Bloyce Thompson

Individuals accepted into the program who meet eligibility criteria can apply for financial support with SkillsPEI for 70% tuition assistance and other applicable benefits.

“This program provides aspiring Correctional Officers the appropriate skills and knowledge to excel in their roles, while building a workforce that is committed to public safety,” said Minister of Workforce, Advanced Learning and Population and Status of Women Jenn Redmond. “By offering additional financial supports through SkillsPEI, we remove barriers to skilled training, education and career development.”

The deadline for applications is November 28, 2024.

For questions related to the program, contact cotp@gov.pe.ca

Media contact:

Kip Ready

Department of Justice and Public Safety

kjready@gov.pe.ca

Background

The Correctional Officer Training Program is offered by the Atlantic Police Academy in Slemon Park.

Interested applicants must meet the following requirements to be eligible for this program:

Correction Officer Training Program Application