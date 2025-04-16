New grants for researchers and entrepreneurs in cleantech

CANADA, April 16 - New grants of up to $100,000 per project are available to help develop emerging clean technologies through the Emerging Concepts and Technologies (ECT-PEI) Clean Technology Challenge.

As the province works toward its net zero goals, researchers and entrepreneurs are invited to submit proposals for projects aligned with the following priority research themes:

Cleantech Implementation in Marine Applications

Cleantech Implementation in Agricultural Applications

Grid Modernization

Battery Development & Long-Term Energy Storage

Hydrogen as an Alternative Fuel

A total of $400,000 in grant funding is available, supported in part by the Government of Prince Edward Island

Applications will be accepted from March 25 to May 1.

For more information and to apply, visit Net Zero Atlantic.

Quotes:

“Getting to Net Zero is a big goal, and home-grown innovations could be key to developing the cleantech we need to reduce emissions in industries like fisheries and agriculture. These grants are designed to help researchers and entrepreneurs scale up their great ideas for the benefit of our province and beyond.” - Hon. Gilles Arsenault, Minister of Environment, Energy and Climate Action

“The cleantech industry is growing in PEI with the sector contributing $175 million to our province’s GDP. Prince Edward Island is well positioned to be a leader in emerging renewable energy and these grants can help keen innovators take the next step in their technologies.”

- Hon. Darlene Compton, Minister of Economic Development, Innovation and Trade

“Net Zero Atlantic is excited to be partnering with Innovation PEI in attracting innovations to Prince Edward Island. As a cleantech funding program, the Emerging Concepts and Technologies (ECT) Research Program supports innovators and works with provincial experts to promote local and international partnerships. With the ECT-PEI: Clean Tech Challenge, we are helping innovators invent, prove, and scale up solutions to help meet net-zero targets.”

- Tim Bachiu, Research Director, Net Zero Atlantic

